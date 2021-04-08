Indiana junior safety Devon Matthews enjoyed a breakout 2020 season for the Hoosiers, one that ended with him earning third-team All-Big Ten honors.
Now, IU safeties coach Jason Jones is challenging Matthews to take another step in his development next season in terms of being a more vocal leader on defense.
“He now understands what is going on in the back end with the safeties, the husky and the two corners,” Jones said. “Now let's take the next step and understand what the linebackers are doing and what is happening up front to see the entire picture. He is a smart young man and understands that we could put a lot on his plate and give him different options. …
”We are putting more on his plate, and he has done a good job at embracing it. He is taking and running with it.”
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Matthews, nicknamed "Monster," proved to be a playmaker in his first year starting at strong safety for IU, finishing with 40 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, six pass breakups and one QB hurry.
“I have definitely progressed very well going into last year,” Matthews said. “I think I stepped up more last year and being more vocal. This year, I am even taking it up more of a notch. I am just talking more, communicating more.”
Jones said Matthews was able to excel last season due to his work ethic and film study.
“He’s helped us win a lot of games, so he’s one of the leaders in the secondary,” Jones said. “He’s one of those guys, he leads by example. If we have a 6 o'clock meeting, he’s going to be there at 5:45. You tell him to take notes, you look at his notebook and he’s got notes on the front page and the back page.”
The highlight for Matthews last season was a game-sealing interception in IU’s win over Michigan, one that resulted in Matthews getting tackled near the sideline from his overjoyed head coach, Tom Allen.
“Seeing him on his interview, he had a big old smile in his eye,” Matthews said. “I definitely remember seeing that, but all I remember too is the end of the game. I just got an interception to seal the win, so it was just the celebration. Really that’s it, just celebrating the win.”
Matthews also has spent this spring adapting to playing with a new free safety, Raheem Layne, after Jamar Johnson opted to declare for the NFL draft.
“We work well together,” Matthews said. “We watch film together after practice. We either go to his house or he comes to my house. We watch film together, so our chemistry is definitely going to be there. We’re going to be good for the season.”
EXTRA POINTS
• Jones said Layne and Matthews are running with the first team at safety, and mentioned rising sophomore Josh Sanguinetti as another safety having a good spring.
“He’s solid,” Jones said. “He understands what’s going on.”
• Jones on Layne’s transition from cornerback to safety: “One thing about Raheem is that he is a smart young man. Even though he was injured and as he was going through the rehab process, he still came to every team and position meeting and took notes everyday as if he was going to play.
"So as spring ball rolled around and we moved him to safety, it looks like he has been there the entire time. He made some mistakes from time to time, but it doesn't look like he is out of place. He understands what we are doing.”
