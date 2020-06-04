BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Archie Miller said as tough as how last season ended, he’s looking forward to the potential of a breakout season in 2020-21.
The Hoosiers return four starters from a team that finished 20-12 and was poised to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out postseason play in mid-March.
“Our team took it hard,” Miller said on a podcast with IU radio voice Don Fischer late last week. “I think our seniors took it hard. It’s almost as if your appetite didn’t get fulfilled. I think that’s been one of the more motivating things in talking to our players the last 10 weeks, our returners and our incoming guys, is really unfinished business. You want to get started again.”
This week, IU announced men’s and women’s basketball will start voluntary workouts June 18. Miller said his biggest concern about the 10-week layoff is how his players have been able to maintain strength and conditioning without use of on-campus facilities. Miller said IU men’s basketball strength coach Clif Marshall sent workout plans to players, but not all of them had adequate equipment to use. IU has tracked weights of players, and Miller admitted some have lost from 12 to 15 pounds.
“The thing we will have to address when we are allowed to is the physical restart of these guys’ bodies,” Miller said. “The very base level conditioning and weights to get started and then a gradual progression to get their sort of conditioning level and physical base that we work out with. That’s gonna have to take some time to get there.”
But Miller feels confident about the team he has coming back led by sophomore All-Big Ten third-team forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who led the Hoosiers in scoring (13.5 points per game), rebounding (8.4) and blocked shots (1.8) last season. IU also returns starting senior center Joey Brunk and the starting backcourt tandem of senior Al Durham and junior point guard Rob Phinisee in Miller’s fourth season as coach.
“This year’s team probably has the most knowns that we’ve had,” Miller said.
In addition, IU brings in a freshman class ranked 13th in the country thanks to the reclassification of five-star point guard Khristian Lander, who announced he was signing with the Class of 2020 two weeks ago.
Miller recounted a story of watching the 6-foot-2 Lander at Team USA tryouts in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last summer against the top 60 to 80 kids in his age group.
“I pretty much sat and watched Khristian the whole time, and I didn’t see very many guys in Colorado that I would trade for him,” Miller said. “I mean I thought he was going to be absolutely terrific. I watched his work ethic in his practice and drills and watched him compete in that environment, and I said to myself, ‘Boy, he’s ready right now. We should try to get him right now.’”
Lander is considered the best high school player to come out of Evansville since former IU standout and all-time Big Ten leading scorer Calbert Cheaney.
“We thank his family because I mean that’s a leap of faith,” Miller said. “You’ve got a 17-year-old kid who is ready to jump the ship and jump to the big waters here at IU and the Big Ten and all that goes into coming to play in college.
“Not very many guys are equipped to do that, but I think he is. I think he can add a lot of skill to the guard spot for us. I think he’s going to add a lot of speed and burst to what we’re doing. He’s a great playmaker and can also score, and he’s going to have to get physically ready to go. That’s a big challenge for him, physically, but I think just the fact that he’s able to maturity wise and mentally be wanting this challenge. There’s something to be said about that.”
Miller feels the rest of IU’s class – which includes 2020 Mr. Basketball guard Anthony Leal, Culver Academies guard Trey Galloway and St. Paul’s (New Hampshire) School swingman Jordan Geronimo – will contribute next season as well.
“All three guys are ready to roll in terms of getting here smoothly as they can,” Miller said. “All three guys have a chance to be terrific players while at Indiana. All of them bring the size and strength and skill at different levels, but they are all three physical bodies that I think are ready to compete and great guys, great guys already chomping at the bit to get back.”
