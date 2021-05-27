BLOOMINGTON -- After leading Indiana to a historic season, women’s head basketball coach Teri Moren was rewarded with a six-year contract extension that puts her in the pay range of some of the elite coaches in women’s basketball.
Moren’s contract, obtained through an open records request by CNHI Sports Indiana, is worth $5.175 million over six years. Moren will make $800,000 in the first year of the deal, with raises of $25,000 per year up to $925,000 by Year 6.
The base salary of the contract is $375,000 with a supplemental bonus of $425,000 for outside marketing and promotion that will increase $25,000 each year to $550,000 by the end of the deal.
Bonuses in the deal include $15,000 for winning the Big Ten regular-season championship, $15,000 for winning the Big Ten tournament, one month’s base salary ($31,250) for making the NCAA Tournament, one month’s base salary for winning the first and second rounds, one-and-a-half month’s base salary ($46,785) for winning the third, fourth and fifth rounds and three month’s base salary ($93,750) for winning a national championship.
There are additional bonuses for being named Big Ten women’s coach of the year ($15,625), WBCA regional coach of the year ($15,625) and WBCA national coach of the year ($31,250), along with GPA bonuses.
The buyout for Moren’s contract is $375,000 if she resigns to leave for another job in Years 1 and 2, and $187,500 in Years 3 through 6. If Moren is fired without cause, IU would owe her 100% of the remaining money in her deal before June 30, 2024, and 50% thereafter.
Moren has led Indiana to a 148-80 record in seven seasons, with three NCAA Tournament appearances and one WNIT championship. Last season, the Hoosiers went 21-6, making the deepest run in the NCAA Tournament in program history, reaching the Elite Eight before falling 66-53 to national runner-up Arizona. IU also set a program record for most Big Ten wins (16) during the 2020-21 season.
IU is set to return all five starters from last season’s squad, including All-Big Ten point guard Ali Patberg, who opted to return for another season rather than put her name in the WNBA draft.
Kim Mulkey, who recently left Baylor to take over as head coach at LSU, is the highest paid women’s basketball coach at $2.905 million per season. Connecticut coach Gino Auriemma, who has led the Huskies to 11 national titles, is the next highest paid at $2.8 million a year. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who has led the Gamecocks to three Final Fours and won one national titles, makes $1.7 million per season.
In the Big Ten, Brenda Freese, who led Maryland to the Big Ten title and a Sweet 16 appearance last season, recently agreed to terms to a six-year extension that will pay her $1.4 million per season.
