BLOOMINGTON -- In a season that spiraled downward quickly, Indiana is still looking to salvage pride and perhaps get some players back when it plays Saturday at rival Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket Game (3:30 p.m., FS1).
Cornerback Tiawan Mullen and running back Stephen Carr both worked out over the weekend in an effort to be ready for IU’s season finale. Mullen has appeared in just one game since Oct. 2 against Penn State while dealing with foot issues, and Carr has been out since injuring his ankle Nov. 7 at Michigan.
“Trying to get those guys back,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Obviously quarterbacks as well. Obviously it's our last week. It's now or never in that regard. Still working with those guys to see where they're at.”
Linebacker James Miller and defensive back Josh Sanguinetti are two more players Allen is hoping can return for Purdue to provide depth on defense. The Hoosiers (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) need a win to avoid their first winless season in conference play since former coach Kevin Wilson’s first season in 2011.
“This has not been anywhere close to a season we expected or wanted, but here we are,” Allen said. “We can't sit here and make excuses or talk about this or that. It's about what are we doing to build for the future?"
Indiana currently holds the bucket trophy and has won five of the last seven meetings. The Hoosiers won 44-41 at Purdue in overtime two years ago at Ross-Ade Stadium. Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues involving both programs.
“Obviously two years in a row we'll play the game at Purdue, so that's just reality of what's happened,” Allen said. “But bottom line is that's where the game's going to be, so that's where we're going to show up and play.”
Purdue (7-4, 5-3) is enjoying a resurgent fifth season under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers have been led by starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell, a former walk-on, who has passed for 2,900 yards with 19 TDs to eight interceptions.
“They've got a lot of talented receivers,” Allen said. “They’ve got some good tight ends. They get the ball out fast enough, do enough things with that to take some stress off their offensive line. They've not been known for their running game. They're known for their passing game. They're one of the top passing teams in the country right now.”
Indiana could turn to its own walk-on, Grant Gremel, as its fourth starting quarterback of the season because true freshman Donaven McCulley has struggled in recent weeks. Gremel threw his first career TD pass Saturday in IU’s 35-14 loss to Minnesota.
“He is definitely going to be in there getting lots of reps,” Allen said. “We'll see as the week plays on. We'll see who is healthy, who is also able to go. … I liked what I saw on Saturday, for sure.”
HEWITT ENTERS PORTAL
Indiana wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt entered the NCAA transfer portal over the weekend, according to Rivals.com.
Hewitt had eight catches for 47 yards this season for the Hoosiers and 10 kickoff returns for 226 yards.
Hewitt joins defensive back Larry Tracy, wide receiver DaShaun Brown, running back Tim Baldwin and running back Sampson James as IU players who have entered the transfer portal since the start of training camp in August.
