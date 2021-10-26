BLOOMINGTON — Indiana preseason All-American junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen has never sat out for this long in his football career.
Mullen has been dealing with a nagging foot injury that has forced him out of the majority of the last three games for the Hoosiers. After missing games against Penn State and Michigan State, Mullen tried to return for the Ohio State game last Saturday, but the comeback lasted just three snaps.
“It just wasn’t the right timing,” Mullen said, “They didn’t want me to put myself in a predicament to make the situation worse than what it is.”
But Mullen is optimistic about a possible return Saturday, when the Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) play at Maryland (4-3, 1-3). He practiced Tuesday.
“Today went smooth,” Mullen said. “Like I said before, day by day and when the time is good I’ll be out there.”
After a breakout sophomore season in 2020, the 5-foot-10 Mullen started the 2021 season slow. IU cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby said the reason for the slow start was Mullen adjusting to new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren’s scheme. But Mullen was coming off a game in which he had three pass breakups against Western Kentucky. It was during that game when he first hurt his foot.
“That’s when he started turning,” Shelby said. “The first couple of weeks he was kind of tentative, gave up a couple of plays I didn’t think he should give up, and he just made a decision I’m not going to be that guy, and unfortunately he got injured.”
Mullen was in uniform for IU’s game Oct. 2 at Penn State but couldn’t go after pregame warmups.
“Once I had to sit out versus Penn State, it cut me deep,” Mullen said. “I felt like I let my brothers down. They expect a lot out of me.”
To stay engaged with the team while he’s out, Mullen is doing everything from going through pregame walkthroughs to helping the equipment staff.
“Moving the bags around, setting up the cones, putting my helmet where it needs to be, putting the loops where it needs to be,” Mullen said. “Making their job easier.”
Mullen said he’s been living in the training room the last few weeks, getting to the facility at 5:30 a.m. for a variety of treatments.
“About two, three treatments a day,” Mullen said. “It’s going good. I do about everything anybody could think of. I’m taking my own treatment hard, and the guys know I’m taking my own treatment hard, so they have my back, and they know I have their back.”
The time away from the field also has allowed Mullen to serve as a de-facto coach to the younger cornerbacks who have replaced him and Reese Taylor in the rotation while both are sitting out with injuries.
During games and practices, Mullen said he and Taylor often quiz the corners who replaced them on the sidelines.
“When different coaches call a play, we ask the younger guys, what do you have to the field, what do you have to the boundary, what is your check, what is your eyes, what are you going to look at?” Mullen said. “It’s just helping me reach leadership off the field in a positive way, helping the younger guys get prepared for the future. I feel like at the end of the day, one day, me and Reese are not going to be here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.