BLOOMINGTON – Indiana junior safety Jamar Johnson could sense something different about the defense during fall camp.
More players playing fast, knowing assignments, making plays.
“We’re definitely way more confident,” Johnson said. “A lot of us on that team were sophomores, and we’re juniors this year. We’re taking the initiative, and we want to come in with a more hungry attitude, like everyone is just ready to showcase what we have.”
As Indiana begins the grind of a nine-game, nine-week Big Ten schedule Saturday at Memorial Stadium against Penn State (3:30 p.m., FS1), much has been made about an offense that ranked high in most statistical categories last season. But what could determine IU’s ultimate success is a defense that returns nine starters and is starting to develop depth at all positions.
That depth has allowed the Hoosiers to remain confident about their ability to stop Big Ten offenses, even after losing starting husky Marcelino Ball for the season with a torn ACL and senior safety Raheem Layne indefinitely following surgery.
“The important thing about our defense is just the depth that we’re going to have at basically all of our positions,” IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden said. “We’re going to have depth and a lot of guys that can play, so basically, it’s just emphasis of keeping that standard once those guys get on the field and making those type of plays.”
Another factor is Kane Wommack entering his second season as IU’s defensive coordinator. Wommack endured some growing pains in his first year calling defenses in the Big Ten, which included a sideline chew out from head coach Tom Allen after IU’s defense surrendered a touchdown on a big play late in the first half during an eventual 40-31 loss at Michigan State.
But by the end of the season, IU’s defense was playing at a higher level. In the Gator Bowl, the Hoosiers held Tennessee without a touchdown through three quarters and scored a defensive touchdown on a 63-yard interception return by Johnson. IU fell a point short, losing 23-22, but it showed a young defense had matured and developed during the course of the season.
“From the beginning of the season to the end of the season, the way we played in that bowl game I really was encouraged,” Allen said. “I thought (Wommack) did a tremendous job of really focusing in those three or four weeks we had there to bowl practice of really getting our team better fundamentally and even just schematically.”
Wommack said what he took the most from his first season calling defenses against Big Ten teams is what teams do in different formations and how to adjust.
“You grow in wisdom and understand,” Wommack said. “You want to be energetic. You want to make sure that you’ve got the team fired up, but it’s more about just being to execute day in and day out. How much can I take from my brain and Tom’s brains and the rest of the defensive staff and understand like a coordinator and think on a higher level, so that they can not only react, but anticipate? And that to me is the difference in playing a higher level of defensive football is to be able to anticipate on those eight, 10, 12 key plays that make the difference in the game.”
Personnel-wise, IU made some position shifts, moving Johnson from husky back to safety, where he could better utilize his ball and anticipation skills.
“I feel like I’m going to have more plays coming to me more because I’m back behind everyone,” Johnson said. “The last line of defense, I’m excited.”
With Johnson, and preseason All-Big Ten sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen, IU has two high-level coverage players in the secondary. Per Pro Football Focus, Mullen had the second-highest forced incompletion rate in college football last season (30%) along with the third-highest rate of contested targets forced (43%).
Junior Bryant Fitzgerald moved from safety to husky, where he will start in place of Ball. Fitzgerald has demonstrated his ability as a hard hitter at safety, and moving him closer to the line of scrimmage takes advantage of his strength as a run-stopper.
Opposite Mullen, Jaylin Williams and Reese Taylor are two more cornerbacks capable of playing man coverage.
McFadden and junior linebacker Cam Jones, two of IU’s five captains, are sure tacklers who bring leadership to the defense. Up front, IU has developed a solid rotation of eight players in its front four, with returning senior defensive tackle Jerome Johnson the most experienced and talented player in the group.
There is hope Stanford grad transfer Jovan Swann will emerge as an edge-rush threat, joining James Head, Alfred Bryant and Mike Ziemba as defensive ends capable of pressuring the quarterback.
“We’ve got a lot of depth at defensive line,” said IU junior defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott, an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season. “Every position from end to nose to tackle and just having that depth, with very aggressive teams, we can get guys in and get that rotation going so no matter who we put on the field, they can do what they do and they’re fresh.”
With offenses ahead of defenses in college football, IU’s defense could still take some lumps early this season. The Hoosiers, don’t forget, missed 25 tackles in their season opener against Ball State last season.
But if IU’s experience on defense shows early, it could help spring some upsets during the course of the season.
“We feel like we’re getting better every day,” Johnson said. “Everyone is learning fast. Everyone is picking it up at a good pace. Everyone is just flying around, and I feel like we’re going to be ready this Game 1 in all aspects.”
