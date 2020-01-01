JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s in a name? Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey was named after former Tennessee, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. But the story behind it isn’t as cut and dried as you think.
Ramsey’s parents, Cherie and Doug Ramsey, first got the idea to name their middle son Peyton watching Manning play quarterback for the Vols in the mid-1990s.
“They just liked the name,” Ramsey said. “Wasn’t really because they wanted me to grow up and gain the skillset after Peyton Manning. It was just kind of my mom liked the name. My dad liked the quarterback, so I guess those two things kind of went together, and here I am.”
But Cheri and Doug Ramsey, a high school football coach at Cincinnati Elder, also named their oldest son, Montana, for Joe Montana, and youngest son, Drew, for Drew Bledsoe.
“Definitely a coach’s kid family, when you think that way,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “But matter of fact, the only thing that I’ve really heard that’s topped that, I have a buddy of mine with three children. He was always a defensive coordinator, and he named them Mike, Sam and Will are his three children, so if you know football, that’s the three linebacker positions.
“My dad was my high school coach, and so he didn’t go to that extreme, but I think it’s pretty cool to have them named after guys that play and the sport that you love.”
Certainly, Peyton Ramsey has been Manning-like since regaining the starting quarterback job for an injured Mike Penix Jr. midway through the season. Ramsey has thrown for 300 or more yards in three of his last four starts and has passed for 2,227 yards with 13 TDs and four interceptions after all.
Ramsey will get a chance to shine on a national stage Thursday when the Hoosiers face Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN). In scouting Tennessee, Ramsey sees a lot of similarities between the Vols’ defense and Penn State. Ramsey threw for a career-high 371 yards against the Nittany Lions, though the Hoosiers came up on the short end of a 34-27 decision.
“Penn State did a bunch of different things,” Ramsey said. “They were good. Their D-Line was good. Very multiple in the things that they did and some good linebackers, long, tall, lanky, rangy guys that are really athletic. I would say, schematically, they also line up to Penn State pretty similarly.”
Ramsey said what he’s learned most about himself in losing and regaining his starting job is how do deal with adversity.
“I’ve learned that I’m a fighter and that just continuing to fight through adversity is the biggest thing,” Ramsey said. “I didn’t really know how I was going to respond. It was hard initially. It was a roller coaster ride of emotions, but I just learned that I’m a fighter and that tough guys win, and as long as you’re a tough guy and you keep fighting, then good things are going to happen.”
GAME-TIME DECISION
Indiana starting right guard Simon Stepaniak, who suffered an undisclosed injury this week in practice, said he will be a game-time decision for the bowl game against Tennessee.
“It’s definitely tough, being such a highly touted game and being a game-time decision,” Stepaniak said. “That’s where I am right now. Just really working through the things. Helping the guys as much as I can, and just trying to get healthy and be back for this game, is my main priority right now.”
SUSPENDED VOL
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was quick to come to the defense of the character of senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who will sit the first half of the Gator Bowl as part of a suspension levied by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Jennings was suspended for stepping on the face of Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s regular season finale against the Commodores.
“Jauan Jennings has done nothing but do everything exactly the way we want him to since I’ve been the head coach at Tennessee,” Pruitt said. “The guy has graduated. He’s competed. He’s been a great leader. In this game, you see it every Saturday, there’s lots of physicality in this game. Jauan plays the right way.”
Jennings referred to the incident as an “accident,” but his loss for a half will impact Tennessee’s offense. Jennings is one of the prime targets for Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano with 57 catches for 942 yards and eight TDs.
Tennessee senior receiver Marquez Callaway expects other receivers to step up in Jennings’ absence
“Football is a game that you have to be able to adapt,” Callaway said. “Obviously, he’s not playing the first half. That doesn’t change anything for the other receivers. We still go to practice. We (are) still working the scheme that coach has, and the young guys (are) going to have to step up and know the guys (are) going to have to be a louder voice out there.”
STRIKE UP THE BAND
More than 500 IU fans and alumni attended a spirited pep rally Wednesday on Jacksonville Beach that included performances from IU’s band, cheerleaders and dance team.
Outgoing athletic director Fred Glass addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support. The Hoosiers are expected to sell out their allotment of 8,000 tickets.
“We are striving for excellence in football,” Glass said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.