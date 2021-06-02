BLOOMINGTON – Former Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El is among 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot.
A 2001 first-team All-American, Randle El was the first player in FBS to pass for more than 6,000 yards and rush for more than 3,000 yards in his college career. Randle El accounted for 92 touchdowns (passing and rushing) with the Hoosiers, becoming the first FBS player to pass and rush for 40 or more career TDs.
After Indiana, Randle El played eight NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Redskins as a wide receiver, scoring 15 career touchdowns and earning a Super Bowl ring with the Steelers in 2005.
Randle El, 41, was recently hired as the wide receivers coach for the Detroit Lions after spending two years as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Bucs and earning another Super Bowl ring with the Bucs last season.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed in early 2022. Three former Indianapolis Colts --- tight end Dallas Clark (Iowa), defensive lineman Dwight Freeney (Syracuse) and quarterback Andrew Luck (Stanford) – also are on the ballot for induction.
