BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana assistant coach Nick Sheridan more than doubled his salary in being promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator, while new IU strength coach Aaron Wellman received a deal that makes him among the highest-paid strength and conditioning coaches in the country.
Sheridan, 32, will earn a base salary of $450,000, up from a $189,644 base salary in 2019, based on contact terms received through an open records request. He was promoted when former IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer left to take over as the head coach at Fresno State last season. DeBoer, who led IU to the second-ranked passing offense and third-ranked total offense in the Big Ten last season, made a base salary of $800,000.
Wellman, who was hired away from the New York Giants, will earn a total compensation package worth $700,000, which includes a $440,000 base salary and a $260,000 addendum for outside marketing and promotional income.
Iowa’s Chris Doyle, the highest paid strength coach in the country at $800,200 in 2019, was recently forced to resign with a $1.1 million buyout amid allegations of biased and racially insensitive behavior toward African-American players. Ohio State’s Mickey Marotti was next on the list at $735,000 in 2019, with bonuses that took his contract up to $1.01 million.
Wellman replaced Dave Ballou, who earned $400,000 at IU before leaving for Alabama with speed coach Dr. Matt Rhea. Ballou’s salary at Alabama this season has yet to be disclosed.
In other new staff additions, safeties coach Jason Jones will earn a base salary of $375,000, defensive line coach Kevin Peoples will earn a base salary of $330,000 and tight ends coach Kevin Wright will earn a base salary of $250,000.
Kasey Teegardin received a raise in his promotion from safeties coach to special teams coordinator, from $189,644 in 2019 to $250,000 this season.
Other IU football assistants who earned raises in base salary heading into 2020 included defensive coordinator Kane Wommack (from $450,000 to $460,000), offensive line coach Darren Hiller ($410,040 to $430,040), receivers coach Grant Heard ($333,158 to $400,000), running backs coach/associate head coach Mike Hart ($326,500 to $375,001) and cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby ($255,000 to $300,000).
All of IU’s assistants have bonus structures that include $20,000 for reaching six wins, $2,500 additions for reaching seven and eight wins, $5,000 for each win above eight games, $10,000 for a Big Ten division championship, $20,000 for a Big Ten Conference championship and up to $85,000 in bonuses for reaching and winning the College Football Playoff. Other perks include a $2,000 annual Adidas apparel allowance, six season tickets to football games, a $150-per-month cell phone allowance and a courtesy car.
