BLOOMINGTON -- Face-to-face recruiting is back. With it, has come interest from players around the country from the Class of 2022 in the new direction of the Indiana men’s basketball program.
The Hoosiers have close to a dozen visits lined up this month after the NCAA lifted its 15-month moratorium on on-campus visits June 1, which was in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who can’t comment on specific players due to NCAA rules, laid out his plan of how and he and his staff will approach recruiting going forward. The Hoosiers currently have one commitment for the 2022 class, Lawrence North standout guard C.J. Gunn.
On the surface, there doesn’t appear to be much scholarship room for 2022. But that could change in an ever-evolving college basketball landscape of players leaving via transfer or to declare early for the NBA Draft.
“You try to go get the best players that fit what you are trying to do, and with the portal, you don't know from year to year who is going to stay and who is going to leave,” Woodson said.
When it comes to recruiting, Woodson said the focus will be on the best player available more than specific needs.
“You’ve got to touch every position when you're talking about building your basketball team,” Woodson said. “I'm going to talk to some of the top point guards in the country, some of the top 2s and 3 wing guys, and some of the top 4s and 5s in the country. I think that's important when you're trying to build your program based on the portal. I don't know how long that's going to be around.”
Former IU coach Archie Miller tried to build a program with an inside-out philosophy, centric on landing the top players from within Indiana while sprinkling in occasional national prospects. For three straight years, Indiana signed the Mr. Basketball within in the state, with New Albany’s Romeo Langford signing in 2018, Center Grove’s Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019 and Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal signing in 2020. Jackson-Davis and Leal are still on IU’s squad, but Langford declared for the NBA Draft following his freshman season. Langford was taken in the first round by the Boston Celtics and is in his second season playing under head coach Brad Stevens.
Woodson said his goal in building a roster through recruiting is to establish depth at all positions.
“A lot of these players, they think, ‘Well, are you going to recruit over me or on top of me?'” Woodson said. “And I can't tell a kid that I'm not going to recruit on top of him. I'm going to try to recruit the best talent available that fits what I'm trying to do. I think competition -- and if you're any kind of competitor, that's how you get better as a ballclub and as an individual player.
“So, I mean, I've never ran away from competition. I just wanted to go play and try to make myself known. Those are the kinds of kids I'm trying to recruit here, but I'm trying to sit at the table with some of the top players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.