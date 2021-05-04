BLOOMINGTON – At 63, new Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson intends to bring an old-school approach to the Hoosiers, centered on effort, toughness and accountability.
But that doesn’t mean Woodson isn’t open to modern ideas.
Woodson said advanced analytics will play a role in his game-planning at IU, a trend that has taken root in both the NBA and college basketball for the better part of the past decade.
“Analytics has followed me really the last five, six years of me coaching in the NBA,” said Woodson, a 25-year NBA coaching veteran. “Analytics is huge. I think it’s what you take from it, from an analytical side.”
In particular, Woodson said analytics play a large role in assembling different player combinations and player rotations during the course of a game.
“A lot of times you base that on the minutes that that particular combination plays together, how well the guys that come off the bench click together, in terms of combinations with guys that start for you,” Woodson said. “So combinations in terms of minutes on the floor is huge for me.”
Woodson also uses analytics to set offense.
“How I draw up plays, based on what side of the floor can guys operate off of, from an offensive standpoint and making shots,” Woodson said. “If it’s the left side and I diagram and set my offense up that way, if it’s the right side it’s the other way, and a lot of that is personnel-driven based on what player can do what on any given time in a spot on the floor.”
Data has been provided to Indiana coaches before each game through IU’s sports information department, packets that include plus-minus breakdowns of each player, lineup analysis that break down points per possession and score differential and lineup analysis/plus-minus data for opponents.
Other data sources at the fingertips of coaches and staff include advanced analytic sites from Ken Pomeroy (KenPom.com), Haslametrics, Team Rankings and Massey that measure offensive and defensive efficiency, tempo and schedule strength.
Former Butler coach Brad Stevens, now in his seventh season as head coach with the Boston Celtics, has long been considered one of the first in college basketball to employ advanced statistical data in evaluating players and forming game plans. At Butler, Stevens employed Drew Cannon, a statistics major from Duke, as an analytics guru and brought Cannon with him to the Celtics.
At Purdue, head coach Matt Painter has embraced analytics as a tool, hiring Andrew McClatchey as a statistical analyst in 2018. McClatchey earned both a master’s and bachelor’s degree from IUPUI in mechanical engineering, with minors in both mathematics and economics. He posted a 3.93 GPA as an undergrad.
Woodson said while numbers will play a role in his game-planning, it won’t be the sole tool he uses in his effort to get the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. He’s already placed a premium on player development and plans to work one-on-one with players on the floor and through video analysis to get the most out of them.
“At the end of the day, you’ve still got to coach,” Woodson said. “You’ve still got to put talent on the floor, and those players have got to be able to work within your system in terms of making things happen when it comes to winning and losing.”
