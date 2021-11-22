BLOOMINGTON -- First-year Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson spent Monday night getting his point across – literally.
Woodson wants to see an elevated level of point guard play, beginning Tuesday night when the Hoosiers host Jackson State in the second game of the three-game Hoosier Classic at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“We’ve just got to get more structure from our point guards,” Woodson said on his weekly radio show with Don Fischer. “Because I think great point guard play will put us in the best position to win at a high level.”
Starting point guard Xavier Johnson has been saddled with foul trouble in each of his last two games, averaging just 5.5 points and 3.5 assists in 17.5 minutes per game.
“Xavier, I don’t know if it’s opponents challenging him or taking him out of his game,” Woodson said. “He’s got to just avoid those confrontations, picking up the unnecessary fouls he’s getting that has him sitting next to me.”
Rob Phinisee sat out IU’s last game against Louisiana with a leg injury. Sophomore point guard Khristian Lander picked up the slack with nine points, six assists and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. Johnson and Lander each had four turnovers, combining for eight of IU’s 27 turnovers against the Rajun Cajuns.
“Khristian has put in the time, but he has a long way to go,” Woodson said. “A lot of people think he should have stayed in school last year and this would be his freshman year. He’s learning.”
Jackson State (0-4) is coming off an 80-64 loss at Marshall last Sunday. Jackson State has been led by forward Jayveous McKinnis, who has posted double-doubles in three of his four games.
Woodson said the Hoosiers can’t afford to take anything for granted.
“You can get beaten by anyone in college basketball if you are not prepared to come to play,” Woodson said.
