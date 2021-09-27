BLOOMINGTON – Indiana hired Mike Woodson as men's basketball coach last March in part as a nod to the program’s storied past.
Woodson was a star swingman on IU’s 1980 Big Ten title team and played under legendary coach Bob Knight, who guided the Hoosiers to three of their five national titles.
So when Woodson was asked about how often Knight’s name comes up during drills during IU basketball media day Monday, he responded what comes up more often is the banners that hang at IU’s practice facilities and at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“Every time we step out on the floor, before we break huddle, I tell the team 'Look at those Big Ten titles. Look at the national titles,'” Woodson said. “There's history here, man. We're not here just to play. To me, there's always been a lot at stake here even when I played here.
“Yes, that's Coach Knight hanging in the rafters. That's all they need to know. I got to push 'em in that direction to make sure that they understand we're playing to win a Big Ten and a national title, nothing else.”
That process will continue Wednesday, when IU begins official practices before the start of the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 at home against Eastern Michigan.
“I came back here for one reason and one reason only: to put this team back on top,” Woodson said. “I know there's a lot of work that's got to be done. I'm not new to this.”
IU senior forward Race Thompson, one of four players who entered the transfer portal last spring but chose to return to play for Woodson, welcomes the challenge to reach those high standards.
“We don’t want to just talk about it. We try to be about it,” Thompson said. “I think every day we come in, we look at those banners before we work out, as we work out. We’re working toward a bigger thing, bringing back basketball greatness to Bloomington, Indiana. So I think it really just motivates us every single day to just come in here, even on days where it’s tough and I’m tired and whatever, but when you point up there, you want to be better.”
The Hoosiers gained some positive momentum over the summer by winning two games against Serbian pro team BC Mega during an international exhibition tour in the Bahamas in August. Bonding took place both on and off the court.
“It was huge for us, honestly, not just for the chemistry reasons but obviously being on the court together for the first time,” IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “Us as a group, we never played together especially with all of the talented transfers and everyone that’s come in, so it was good for us to get on the court together and off the court bonding. We were here together all summer so really had that good bond off the court but just making it stronger.”
Jackson-Davis, a preseason All-American, is penciled in as one of five starters this season. But competition remains ongoing for the other four spots. In the Bahamas, Thompson, forward Miller Kopp, guard Parker Stewart and guard Xavier Johnson started with Jackson-Davis.
“I'm not going to sit here today and tell you what my first five is,” Woodson said. "I got my thoughts on who I think should start, but that can change … our second unit played well, too. They came in and played extremely well. Rob (Phinisee) was a part of the first game because Xavier got in foul trouble, like I said earlier. He had to come in and relieve Xavier. He played well. My whole thing is, guys, I want 10 guys ready to play.”
Kopp, a transfer from Northwestern, and Stewart, a transfer from Tennessee-Martin, are expected to provide the perimeter shooting IU lacked during the Archie Miller era. Last season, IU averaged just 5.9 3-pointers made per game and shot 32.4% from beyond the arc.
“Miller can make 'em,” Woodson said. “I got guys that have shown in practice they can make 'em. We were shooting a lot of them in practice. We're drilling it a lot as far as our free throws, as well. Only time will tell.”
So far, Woodson has won over players with his positive attitude and teaching methods. How much that carries over through the grind of a Big Ten season remains to be seen. Coming off a 12-15 season, IU has been picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the 14-team Big Ten by most preseason publications. IU players are looking forward to trying to prove those experts wrong.
“With Coach Woodson and the positive vibe, people are really excited,” Jackson-Davis said. “I don’t know if you could say that in years past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.