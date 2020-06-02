BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has scheduled the New Jersey Institute of Technology for its men’s basketball season opener Nov. 10 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, according to multiple reports.
NJIT, an Atlantic Sun Conference school based in Newark, New Jersey, is coming off a 9-21 season under fifth-year coach Brian Kennedy.
The Hoosiers also have home non-conference games slated with Nebraska-Omaha (Dec. 22) and Robert Morris (Dec. 29) according to reports. IU will face Butler in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 19.
