BLOOMINGTON — A banged-up Indiana secondary has been adequate in coverage but unable to come up with big plays in the first two weeks of the 2021 season.
The Hoosiers are hoping the return of one All-Big Ten standout, and possibly another, will pay dividends Saturday when IU hosts Cincinnati (noon, ESPN).
Cornerback Jaylin Williams, a second-team, All-Big Ten player in 2020, will be back after sitting out the Idaho game with an undisclosed game. Junior safety Devon Matthews, a third-team All-Big Ten player, has been upgraded to questionable after suffering an upper body injury in IU’s season opener against Iowa.
“Every year seems like maybe a certain position has a little more challenges than others,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “And that seems to be our spot for this year. But guys are working really, really hard back there.”
IU has allowed an average of 170.5 yards passing, fourth in the Big Ten. But the Hoosiers have yet to get their first interception after recording a Big Ten-high 17 picks last season.
“We still want to take the ball,” IU defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball said. “We feel like those plays, Iowa .. even (against) Idaho there was a few we left on the table that we need to emphasize on. So new challenge, new week, let’s go do it.”
IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren counted three missed opportunities to take the ball out of the air against Idaho.
“It’s something we’re always stressing, that we have to get more of them,” Warren said. “Those are game-changing plays that help set up our offense to make plays, and we’ve got to do a better job.”
IU suffered another injury blow to its secondary when cornerback Chris Keys suffered a torn ACL against Idaho. Allen said defensive back Noah Pierre, who blocked a punt against Idaho, will move to cornerback to help compensate for the loss of Keys.
“Noah is kind of just like a utility man,” IU cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby said. “He can do a lot of things, and the great thing about it is because he plays a lot of our nickel back and our huskies, he knows a lot of the checks outside that goes along with the corners. It was a lot easier of a transition moving him over knowing that he kind of knows the basics of the checks, instead of trying to get somebody else in there and teaching them everything within a couple of days.”
Idaho completed 23 of 36 passes for 196 yards and two TDs against the Hoosiers, with both TDs scored by FCS preseason All-American Hayden Hatten. On the first play, Hatten broke free on a crossing route for a 16-yard TD catch in the middle of the end zone. On the second, Hatten outleaped IU cornerback Reese Taylor on a 50-50 ball in the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard TD catch.
“Reese did a great job staying with him on the double move,” Shelby said. “He just needs to finish the play.”
Having Williams, Taylor and preseason All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen all healthy should give IU enough cover corners to deal with experienced Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ritter and a speedy fleet of receivers for the Bearcats. Ritter has passed for 536 yards with a TD to interception ratio of 6-1 in two games so far this season. Last season, Ritter passed for 2,296 yards with a TD-to-interception ratio of 19-6.
Warren has recent experience facing Ritter as the defensive backs coach at Georgia during January’s Peach Bowl. Georgia beat Cincinnati 24-21, with Ritter passing for 206 yards and two TDs for the Bearcats.
“It’s hard to trick him,” Warren said. “He’s seen a bunch of things. He can make checks. He’s one of those guys — he can truly hurt you with his arms, with his legs, with his brain, and so very accurate, very tough, very fast. His supporting cast around them has been together for a long time. His receiving corps, the running back, so they’ve got a group that’s very mature.”
