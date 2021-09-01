BLOOMINGTON – Indiana returning starting cornerback Reese Taylor tattooed the word “humble” on his left leg during the offseason.
For as much as the IU secondary accomplished in 2020, helping the Hoosiers post a Big Ten-high 17 interceptions, there always is room to get better.
“You’ve just got to remain humble through all circumstances, good and bad,” Taylor said. “Something good, you’ve still got to remain humble, come down to earth. This game isn’t guaranteed.”
It would be easy to boast, considering IU returns three All-Big Ten players (safety Devon Matthews, cornerback Tiawan Mullen and cornerback Jaylin Williams) on the back end of its defense. No. 17 IU will need its secondary to maintain its high standard Saturday at No. 18 Iowa (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
The Hawkeyes are just as experienced on the back end, returning all four starters from a team that posted 11 interceptions last season. As a result, which secondary rises to the occasion could play an important role in the outcome of the ranked matchup.
“The takeaways is our No. 1 thing,” Taylor said. “We have to get takeaways. If the defense can get takeaways, it’s going to put our offense here for better position to put points on the board.”
Forcing turnovers have been stressed on defense since Indiana head coach Tom Allen took over five years ago. New IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren has maintained that emphasis in fall camp, with nearly all circuit training focusing on improving ball skills of defensive players.
“Takeaways is part of our DNA defensively,” Warren said. “That will always be an emphasis and a premium put on that, and I think you are good at what you emphasize and we emphasize that with our players. That’s where you see the mindset come from and also capitalizing on opportunities. When the ball is thrown your way, we have guys that can catch it.”
The biggest loss for IU on the back end was former All-Big Ten free safety Jamar Johnson, who after seven career interceptions at IU declared for the NFL Draft and was taken in the fifth round by the Denver Broncos. Johnson will be replaced by Raheem Layne, a converted cornerback who sat out last season after undergoing surgery to fix an undisclosed injury.
“I’m excited for everybody, especially Raheem because he didn’t get a chance to play with us last year,” Mullen said. “He’s an older guy. He’s been in the cornerback room. Now he’s in the safety room, so he knows how both positions operate.”
Marcelino McCrary Ball also is back at the hybrid safety-linebacker husky spot after sitting out last year with a torn ACL. Ball and Matthews could spend a lot of time accounting for Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, who had 27 catches for 271 yards and one TD last season.
“The edge, the hunger in him, just the physical toughness he brings within himself, setting the edge, and he can cover as well,” Mullen said of Ball. “He’s a great leader out there, so we’re glad to have him back.”
Mullen is back after a breakout sophomore season that included 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. As a returning two-year starter, Mullen has taken on a more vocal role in the secondary.
“We’ve just grown,” Mullen said. “We’ve learned. Really, real confident. Great chemistry with each other. Guys have two more years with each other. We know each other’s plays strengths and weaknesses. We have each other’s back out there. We’re just going to play free because we’re comfortable.”
Taylor, who has posted two career interceptions and nine pass breakups since making the switch from offense before the start of the 2019 season, said he’s feeling more and more comfortable in man coverage.
“All the defensive coaches just helped me be more calm and not so uptight in my position,” Taylor said. “It just helped me a lot, really. It just helped me be more patient of what I’m doing and more detailed.”
Iowa’s top returning player in its secondary, safety Jack Koerner, has posted seven career interceptions, including three last season. It will be important for IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to stay disciplined in his decision making throwing the football after recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL during the offseason.
“We understand they have a good secondary coming back,” Penix said. “We’re just going to go play by play, take what they give us, just make sure we go out and execute … we definitely respect their secondary, but at the same time I have a lot of weapons out there on the field to get the ball to, and I feel like it’s definitely going to be a great game.”
