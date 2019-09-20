BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen considers IU’s final non-conference game against Connecticut a leadership test.
Coming off a 51-10 drubbing to No. 6 Ohio State, the Hoosiers (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) are favored by more than three touchdowns against the Huskies.
Connecticut doesn’t possess the same All-American talent as the Buckeyes, but IU must still show it can get over the mental hurdle of a poor performance when it returns to the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network).
“We can’t let Ohio State beat us twice,” IU senior left tackle Coy Cronk said. “We’ve got to change our focus.”
Cronk and senior receiver Nick Westbrook are two of IU’s four senior captains. Another one of IU’s senior captains, linebacker Reakwon Jones, called out his own team’s effort level during the 51-10 loss.
“That's what you have leaders for, and that's why you stress how critical a role that they play in our program in the good and the bad,” Allen said. “You have something like this happen and not allowing it to linger and one loss affecting how you perform the next week, it just cannot happen. So that's where your leaders have to rise up.”
Allen felt the Hoosiers put together a strong week of practice coming off the loss, addressing season-long weaknesses of tackling and establishing the run. Indiana ranks 13th in the Big Ten in rushing offense (101.3 yards per game) and 11th in rushing defense (152.7 yards per game allowed).
“We have to take this and use it as fuel for the rest of this season,” Westbrook said. “It will make this season. Let this loss make this season and learn from it and grow from it and move on.”
The status of redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains in question. If Penix can’t go, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey will make his second start of the season and 14th career start for the Hoosiers.
Stopping the run will be a priority. Offensively, Connecticut (1-1) is led by junior running back Kevin Mensah, who last season became the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2011. Mensah rushed for 1,045 yards on 225 carries last season and is off to a good start this season, having rushed for 171 yards on 50 carries in two games with two touchdowns. With a true freshman, Jack Zergiotis, at starting quarterback, Connecticut will look to establish the run early to set up the pass.
Defensively, the Huskies added Notre Dame transfer linebacker D.J. Morgan to shore up a defense that was the worst in FBS last season. Morgan has two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the season.
The Huskies beat Wagner 24-21 to start the season and are coming off a bye after falling 31-23 to Illinois at home.
“I would compare them body type-wise to Virginia,” Allen said. “That's who they remind me of in terms of they got a lot of good length, a lot of good looking players, and they're an improved football team.”
Indiana will be looking to get its own 1,000-yard rusher from last season, sophomore running back Stevie Scott III, on track. Scott has rushed for 118 yards in three games on 3.2 yards per carry. Scott was held to 9 yards on six carries against Ohio State.
“Ohio State, having all those athletes, it’s just a very good team,” Scott said. “There’s not too much I can say about them. They just came to play that game and caught us off guard. Looking forward to the next few games just coming into the games positive, just firing on all cylinders to win.”
A strong performance against Connecticut can show IU’s lopsided loss against Ohio State was an aberration and provide some confidence heading into a stretch of eight straight conference games to close the season.
“I'm looking forward to seeing how we respond,” Allen said. “I'm excited to see what this will make us into. Because when you have strong leadership, which I believe we do, then adversity only strengthens you.”
BTN TAILGATE
The Big Ten Network’s BTN Tailgate Show will air from Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the Indiana-Connecticut game.
The show will air live from outside the west entrance of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Host Dave Revsine, former Indiana coach Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and Michelle McMahon will be on hand to discuss the matchup between the Hoosiers and Huskies and the rest of the action around the Big Ten.
Fans are invited to attend the taping, and IU athletics will be serving free Chick-fil-A and coffee to those who gather around the set.
