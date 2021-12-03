BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s offense has flourished of late in first-year coach Mike Woodson’s free-flowing system, averaging 100 points over its last two games.
But turnovers doomed IU in a 112-110 double overtime loss at Syracuse on Tuesday. IU’s 26 turnovers led to 33 Syracuse points, which resulted in too many easy baskets to overcome.
Taking care of the ball will be one of the top priorities when IU (6-1) opens Big Ten play Saturday against Nebraska (noon, Big Ten Network) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Center Trayce Jackson-Davis and forward Race Thompson combined for 13 of IU’s 26 turnovers.
“Most of the turnovers came from Race and Trayce, trying to make plays out of the zone or to each other or they lost it,” Woodson said. “These are things that can be cleaned up, but I thought that was the difference in the ballgame, the turnovers and the fact that we gave too many dare shots where we're right there and not hoping that they miss, we've got to make them miss.”
IU also turned the ball over 27 times earlier in the season against Louisiana, but it didn’t cost the Hoosiers in a 76-44 win.
“This team hasn't been together that long,” Woodson said. “You're going to have ups and downs like that until you -- I don't know how many games it's going to take. I hope it's not long. We've had games where we've sustained it over a 40-minute period, and then we've had games where we've had slippage. That's a part of basketball. It happens.”
IU forward Miller Kopp, coming off a career-high 28-point performance against Syracuse, has been one of IU’s best players taking care of the ball this season with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9-3.
“I just try to make the right play,” Kopp said. “Sometimes there are times when there’s just like a risk-reward decision where is it smart to make that play? (If) the risk is high, the reward is low, you probably don’t want to make that play.”
Nebraska (5-3) is coming off its own heartbreaking loss in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, falling 104-100 in four overtimes at North Carolina State. The Cornhuskers are capable of spreading defenses out with three or four shooters from the perimeter. Guard Bryce McGowen has been an impact freshman for Nebraska, averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2 assists.
“That’s a big part of their offense, just spacing,” Kopp said. “Sometimes they are five out. Sometimes they are four out, one in. They have a good amount of quick guards who like to get downhill. It’s definitely a big game just to test everybody’s defense and test our principles.”
Defense has fueled IU’s strong start, as the Hoosiers rank first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (35%), defensive rebounds (31.1 per game) and blocked shots (6.4 per game).
“If you look at our numbers, guys, defensively we're still playing pretty good defense,” Woodson said. “I mean, we're guarding the 3-point line well, and we're guarding the two. Teams haven't shot it that well. Syracuse made some shots. They made some tough shots”
FREE THROWS
Woodson was asked how he was going to balance time between three point guards now that Rob Phinisee is back healthy to join Xavier Johnson and Khristian Lander.
“Rob will still be the guy that comes in off the bench first because he's got the experience,” Woodson said. “Really based on how he's playing will determine what we do with Khristian. It’s hard to play three point guards.”
Woodson mentioned sophomore guard Anthony Leal, a former Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2019, as someone who deserves more time on the court.
"He hasn't played much,” Woodson said. “At least he gives you toughness, and he can make shots. So I've got to figure out how to get him in the game some, too.”
