BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen isn’t shy about discussing his team’s bowl aspirations.
“Now is not the time, but when the time comes, I won’t back away from it,” Allen said. “You either embrace it or you avoid it, and I will choose to embrace it.”
The Hoosiers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) are two wins away from reaching their first bowl game since 2016. IU can move a step closer to that goal with a win in the first of back-to-back conference road games Saturday at Maryland (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
IU is 2-8 in Big Ten road games during Allen’s tenure, with wins at Rutgers and at Illinois. Allen said, for the most part, he keeps his team to a strict routine during road trips.
“It creates a lot of confidence in your guys,” Allen said. “But you also have unknown things that sometimes happen. You even have unique things happen on trips. So you have, occasionally, you throw a curve ball to keep them off the routine.”
Indiana may be catching Maryland (3-3, 1-2) at the right time. The Terrapins are coming off a 40-14 loss at Purdue last week and have lost three of their last four games after a 2-0 start. Maryland averaged 71 points in its first two wins but has scored 17 or fewer points in its three losses.
“There’s no question you know what their potential is,” Allen said. “You’ve seen it on film, and they have extremely explosive athletes and a very, very talented football team.”
Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook said it will be important for players to take a mature mindset into the travel day Friday. IU remains a young team, with 17 underclassmen on the two-deep roster.
“The main thing is just taking care of our body, a lot of traveling going on,” Westbrook said. “At the end of the day, we’re still playing football. It’s a different field and just get the same amount of juice that we’d have for a home game and just have that same mentality of how we’re going to come out and prepare.”
In IU’s first Big Ten road game this season, the Hoosiers nearly pulled off an upset before falling 40-31 to favored Michigan State. Indiana took a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter, and redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 straight passes, but the Hoosiers were unable to finish.
“That just gave us confidence,” Penix said. “That just showed the team and everybody else that Indiana is on the rise.”
Penix said he’s ready to deal with a hostile crowd in his second career Big Ten road start.
“You just can’t get rattled because whenever times get rough, the team is going to be looking at you as the quarterback, and everybody else is going to be looking at you,” Penix said. “Just make sure to stay composed and continue to execute.”
While IU is stable at quarterback, Maryland comes into the game unsure whether starting quarterback Josh Jackson will return after suffering a high ankle sprain against Rutgers. If Jackson can’t go, junior Tyrrell Pigrome will make his second straight start.
Pigrome struggled throwing the ball last week against Purdue, completing 21 of 39 passes for 218 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, including one interception returned for a touchdown. But Pigrome, who had a 61-yard touchdown run on a read-option play against Purdue, is a threat running the football.
IU spent the week preparing for both dual-threat quarterbacks.
“Pigrome is a very, very talented athlete, can beat you with his legs and his arm. We played against him so I know that full well,” Allen said. “Jackson is a very talented quarterback as well. So, whoever we see, we’re going to be facing a very, very good football player.”
