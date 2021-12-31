The road has not been kind to Indiana so far in the 2021-22 season.
The Hoosiers played well enough in many areas to win both of their road games, but missed free throws, turnovers, foul trouble and rushed possessions proved costly down the stretch at Syracuse and at Wisconsin.
IU (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) is looking to learn from those mistakes when it resumes conference play Sunday at Penn State (4 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“When you're out on the road, you got to play all the way through,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “You can't think that you're just going to win it in 38 (minutes). It's a 40-minute game, man. We just didn't complete the game against Wisconsin. We got to put a 40-minute ballgame together, period, from beginning to the end.”
At Syracuse, IU struggled early, trailing by 16 points at halftime but rallying back to force overtime. In the end, the Hoosiers were unable to overcome 26 turnovers in a 112-110 double-overtime loss.
At Wisconsin, IU came out of the gate strong, leading by as many as 22 points in the first half and 18 points at halftime. But the Hoosiers were unable to finish, falling 64-59 to the No. 24 Badgers for their 19th straight loss at the Kohl Center.
“Both of our road games were winnable games,” IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “We’re two or three possessions from being 12-0, so it’s just the little things we need to prepare for, and I think just down the stretch -- it’s a learning experience those last two games, and I think we will be better at it.”
Turnovers and free-throw shooting are two areas Woodson said the Hoosiers will need to improve if the Hoosiers intend to have success in their final 18 conference games. IU went 6-of-13 from the foul line in the Wisconsin loss, missing several key free throws down the stretch.
“Free throws had a lot to do with it in the Syracuse game as well as turning it over, missed free throws coming down the stretch in the Wisconsin game,” Woodson said. “Those are two areas that I'd like to improve in as we start to navigate through the Big Ten season.”
IU will play its first game since Dec. 22 against Northern Kentucky because its game Wednesday against UNC-Asheville was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UNC-Asheville’s program. IU took Wednesday off but has taken advantage of the full week of practice with extra film study and longer practices to prepare for Penn State.
Jackson-Davis said he views the extra time between games as more of a positive than a negative.
“I don’t think at this point in the season there can be rust,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think it was big for us. UNC-Asheville, they are a good team, but at the same time getting those extra practices in before our next Big Ten game is crucial, and even playing against each other a little bit more, playing up and down.”
Penn State hasn’t played since Dec. 11, mostly due to COVID-19 issues within its own program. The Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) were supposed to return to the court Wednesday against Delaware State, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Delaware State’s program.
IU has steered clear of any COVID-19 issues so far and is trying to be careful to avoid potential postponements going forward.
“For the most part, we've been very ahead of the game in terms of how we're trying to stay away from it,” Woodson said. “I mean, our players have been pretty secure. We try to mask up and do the things that we're supposed to do now. Again, I can't control the players once they leave the gym and go out and get a bite to eat or mingle around campus with friends.
“Again, it's tough times, man. Everybody's got to realize it and try to do the best they can to stay safe.”
GALLOWAY PROGRESSING
Woodson said sophomore swingman Trey Galloway is progressing in his return from a broken wrist that has sidelined him since he suffered it Nov. 17 against St. John’s.
“He won't play Sunday,” Woodson said. “Yesterday was the first time he's had some contact. Wasn't a long period of contact, but we got him back out on the floor just a little bit. He’s been doing the endurance stuff every day for a little while now.”
Woodson said he’s hopeful the 6-foot-5 Galloway, who averaged 3 points and 1.7 rebounds in his first three games off the bench this season, will be available when the Hoosiers return home to host No. 13 Ohio State on Jan. 6.
“We just got to keep gauging it day by day to see where he is, how he looks,” Woodson said.
USING DURR
Woodson was asked how he intends to use 7-foot center Michael Durr going forward and if there are chances Durr and the 6-9 Jackson-Davis could play together on the court at the same time against bigger Big Ten frontlines.
“That's hard for me to even say right now,” Woodson said. “I look at Purdue, and they play the big 7-footer. They come out back with (Trevion) Williams as the backup center. I'm going to try Michael on their second center, their second unit like we've been playing.”
Durr was slowed by an injury in the preseason but has played better of late, averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds off the bench in his last four games.
“We just got to get him probably in a little better shape,” Woodson said. “He's been working in that area based on him coming off the injury that he had.”
