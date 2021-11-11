BLOOMINGTON — Indiana is looking to improve in two key areas heading into Friday’s second game of the season Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Northern Illinois (7 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus).
One, the Hoosiers want to put forth a full 40-minute effort on defense after allowing 43 points in the second half in a 68-62 season-opening win over Eastern Michigan.
Another concern is perimeter shooting, after IU went just 4-of-24 from 3-point range in its season opener against EMU.
“The first night everyone had those first-night jitters,” IU senior forward Race Thompson said. “I mean it was definitely exciting to have people back in the building, and then, again, I think that it translated. But I think that — I think we can be even better.
“I think our offense wasn’t moving as fast as we want to. I think what we looked at yesterday and what we were doing in practice — I think we will be a lot better on Friday.”
Thompson said better defense Friday comes down to better effort. IU held Eastern Michigan scoreless for the first 7:21 but allowed EMU guard Noah Farrakhan to heat up. Farrakhan scored all 18 of his points in the second half, often making shots from the same spot on the right side of the floor.
“When we got up by 20, we got a little bit comfortable,” Thompson said. “They made a couple of shots, and the next thing you know it’s a 10-point game, and we really had to step it up a little bit. I think that’s really what it was. We just got a little bit stagnant and comfortable, and we can’t do that. When we get the lead, we’ve got to keep the lead.”
The shooting woes in the season opener included going 0-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half. Transfers such as former Northwestern forward Miller Kopp and former Tennessee-Martin guard Parker Stewart were brought in to address IU’s shooting woes. The Hoosiers finished 11th in the conference in 3-point shooting at 32.4% last season.
“We have shooters,” IU point guard Xavier Johnson said. “Parker still is a great shooter. Miller Kopp is a great shooter. We just gotta find them shots. Every guard coming off the bench — Scoot (Tamar Bates), Rob (Phinisee) — everybody coming off the bench is a good shooter. Just gotta knock down shots.”
Northern Illinois (1-0), under first-year coach Rashon Burno, is coming into the matchup with confidence. NIU is coming off a 71-64 win over Washington in its season debut. Burno, who worked as an assistant under Billy Donovan at Florida and Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, has given NIU freedom to fire away from the 3-point line. NIU shot 52.2% (12-of-23) from 3-point range in its season-opening win, while holding Washington to 26.7% shooting from the floor.
“We saw the upset, but at the end of the day it’s really about how we play,” Thompson said. “We think we could beat anybody in the country if we play well. That’s really just how we play and how we approach the game.”
