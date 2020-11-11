BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has proven through three Big Ten football games this season its ability to stop the run at the point of attack.
The next step for the Hoosiers' defensive front is to generate more pressure from their three- and four-man rush.
“To me, that’s obviously been the missing link in our defense,” Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said.
IU’s eight sacks actually ranks tied for second in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State. But the majority of those eight sacks have come from blitzing linebackers and defensive backs. James Head is the only defensive linemen to record a sack this season with 1.5.
Head was able to record a sack from the three-man rush in the fourth quarter Saturday against Michigan.
“What an awesome deal for a guy like James Head who just works so hard in our defense,” Wommack said. “Again he’s not the most talented guy out there on the field, but he continues to work and work, and I thought he made an awesome play. He, to me, is another one of those guys that is just relentless and continues to get better and better out there on the field.”
But for the majority of the game, Michigan quarterback Joe Milton was comfortable in the pocket when IU brought just three or four rushers. Milton passed for 344 yards and three TDs. Reese Taylor recorded a sack against Michigan on a corner blitz, while D.K. Bonhomme got his first career sack at IU from the husky position.
“We’ve been really emphasizing that especially in the d-line meeting room, talking about how we can get free rushes with just four up front,” Indiana junior defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott said.
IU grad transfer Jovan Swann, a defensive end from Stanford brought in to help augment the pass rush, has recorded one quarterback hurry but is still seeking his first career sack with the Hoosiers. Swann had 11.5 sacks in three seasons at Stanford.
First-year Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples said the ability to get pressure from the front four would help the back end of the defense. Peoples said the exotic looks and the disguised blitzes Wommack has called have been effective.
“The more you bring, the faster you got to get there, you know,” Peoples said. “We’re going to play complementary football, all across our defense. If we’re bringing three, we know we have to get there in a certain amount of time, and the more rushers we bring, the corners and the safeties don’t have to cover quite as long.”
In physical matchups against Penn State and Michigan, though, Indiana proved it could hold its own. The Hoosiers held the Wolverines to just 13 yards rushing Saturday and look to take that edge up front into its matchup Saturday against Michigan State.
“You see some of the outlets talk about d-line is probably the weakest link, and we’re showing people that we don’t have a weak link on defense,” Elliott said. “We’re all solid, and we all can work.”
