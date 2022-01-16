BLOOMINGTON – To pick up its first win on the road this season, Indiana is going to need a lift from its second unit.
The Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) will try to get more production from their bench Monday when they play at reeling Nebraska (6 p.m., Big Ten Network).
IU is 0-4 on the road, while the Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7) have lost five straight and are still seeking their first conference win.
Last Thursday against Iowa, IU coach Mike Woodson continued his pattern of bringing in all five bench players to give his starting five a breather midway through the first half. But after IU’s starters built an early 23-16 lead, the bench failed to keep the Hawkeyes in check.
Iowa went on a 10-0 run, going up 26-23 before forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was reinserted into the game.
“We’ve got to be able to come in and provide a certain boost to the team, especially on the road,” IU sophomore swingman Trey Galloway said. “We’ve got to find ways to come in, make plays and either contain the lead or extend the lead. I think that’s one thing the second unit has to focus on is to come in and give great energy, just play hard from the get-go.”
Galloway did his part, scoring 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point range. But, overall, Iowa outscored Indiana 46-17 in bench points in large part due to a big night off the bench from forward Kris Murray, who scored a career-high 29 points.
“Our bench has got to play a role in this,” Woodson said. “I can’t play our starters 40 minutes a game … if they do their job, they at least hold the lead or extend it.”
IU’s second unit is composed of Galloway, sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo, senior center Michael Durr, freshman guard Tamar Bates and senior guard Rob Phinisee. Geronimo sank a 3-pointer during his stint against Iowa and provides good defense but also had two turnovers. Taking care of the ball has been an issue for Geronimo, who has turned the ball over 20 times in 16 games.
“He’s come in confident and obviously better in the aspect of just being able to defend and rebound,” Galloway said. “That’s one of the best aspects of his game is to be able to get rebounds, so I think he’s done a great job of knowing his role and coming in and playing hard.”
Bates started out this season as an offensive threat off the bench, scoring in double figures in three of his first eight career games. But since scoring a season-high 13 points in IU’s last meeting against Nebraska on Dec. 4, Bates has been unable to find his offense. He’s averaged just 2 points over his last seven games, going 4-of-22 (18.1%) from the floor during that stretch.
“He knows what he’s got to do, and we’re all here for him,” Galloway said. “We’re going to pick him up, and when somebody is playing bad -- we know he can play better, and he knows he can play better, too. So he’s going to push himself. He’s a hard worker, and he stays in the gym, so I’m not worried about that. I know he’s going to do well.”
Galloway has helped pick up the slack, averaging 8 points and 2.3 rebounds in three games since returning from a broken wrist he suffered Nov. 17 against St. John’s. He’s gaining more confidence from the perimeter, shooting 33.3% (3-of-9) from 3-point range and making three 3-pointers in his first six games. As a freshman, Galloway went just 6-for-33 (18.2%) from 3-point range.
“It’s just being more confident in my shot is one thing and to keep getting more reps in practice, after practice, shooting the ball, being confident, being a shooter,” Galloway said. “I know I can make shots, and I know I can help my team in many ways on offense and on defense.”
