BLOOMINGTON -- With sophomore running back Stevie Scott III and an experienced offensive line returning, Indiana projected to have a strong running game heading into the 2019 season.
Instead, the Hoosiers (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have struggled to run the ball. IU ranks 13th in the Big Ten and 117th nationally in rushing offense, averaging 101.3 yards per game on 3.1 yards per carry. Only Purdue (50 ypg, 127th nationally) has run the ball worse in the Big Ten.
It’s something IU players and coaches are looking to fix when they host Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network).
“We got to block it better. We’ve got to call it better,” IU senior left tackle Coy Cronk said. “It’s a mixture of both. We’re getting loaded boxes. Sometimes we’re throwing it out there. Sometimes we’re running it. We’ve just got to be more consistent in our play calling and our effort up front.”
First-year IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer took some of the blame for an inability to establish the run so far.
“We’re certainly addressing the run game,” DeBoer said. “I believe our guys will get it done. It isn’t like guys don’t care. It’s just we’ve got to find our style, our niche, what fits us and how it pulls together with the rest of the offense.”
There were high expectations for IU’s running game heading into the season. Scott rushed for 1,137 yards and 10 TDs with six 100-yard rushing games as a freshman. The depth behind Scott included redshirt sophomore Ronnie Walker Jr., speedy redshirt junior Cole Gest and four-star freshman running back Sampson James.
Scott was held to just 9 yards on six carries in IU’s 51-10 loss to Ohio State. For the season, Scott has rushed for 118 yards on 3.2 yards per carry in three games. DeBoer said Scott is healthy.
“Stevie is completely fine, and I think it’s just being in sync,” DeBoer said. “I look at that. I’m critical of myself, too, what am I doing and what can I do probably more so to help us get on track?”
DeBoer said teams have loaded the box early in the season to take the run game away but admitted he may need to try to establish the run game earlier regardless of the scheme IU faces.
“We’ve just got to once in a while live with 2 or 3 yards early in the game and let those plays be 6, 7 and then 10 to 15 as the game goes along,” DeBoer said. “We’ve certainly got to live with that, and I think that’s what good running teams do. They establish it and let that wear down their opponents.”
Cronk said the offense line shoulders some of the blame for IU’s run struggles as well.
“It’s not what we expected heading into the season whatsoever,” Cronk said. “You can have four of five guys, four guys blocking well and a guy messing up, and it’s a tackle for loss. So it’s working as a unit better and knowing where our weaknesses are coming from in our run game and trying to minimize those.”
Indiana coach Tom Allen said the offensive line needs to show more physicality at the line of scrimmage as a group on run plays, and that as a team, IU needs to commit to the run more. IU threw the ball 36 times, compared to 31 runs in the Ohio State loss. In the first quarter, IU had 11 pass attempts compared to four runs.
“Sometimes it's just about a matter of just being able to schematically and decision making wise just to be able to run the football more,” Allen said. “Stevie had six carries. And so just to be able to get him more opportunities ...
“To me it's a combination of a lot of things, but it's something that we know is a huge issue and a huge focus and something that we will work tirelessly on to get fixed.”
PENIX STILL DAY-TO-DAY
Allen said redshirt freshman starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who sat out the Ohio State game with an undisclosed injury, remains day-to-day.
“We definitely aren't going to know for several more days, probably will eventually be a game-time decision with him as well to figure out if he can go or not,” Allen said. “But I don't expect that to keep being the case every single week, hopefully get to the point where we'll feel good about it and be able to put it behind us.”
Allen was asked if there was a temptation to sit out Penix even if he was fully healthy considering Connecticut is the final non-conference game of the season before eight straight Big Ten games.
“He is a young quarterback and so getting him reps is very important,” Allen said. “So to me it's a matter of if he can, if he is able to go, then he needs to go. That's how I look at it.”
EXTRA POINTS: In reviewing film of the Ohio State loss, Allen counted 11 plays in which 16 players missed tackles, accounting for 166 extra Ohio State yards. “Nine of those were due to not driving your legs through contact or leaving your feet,” Allen said. “So nine of those were related to the leg drive of the tackle, which is just fundamental.” Tackling was an issue in IU’s season-opening 34-24 win over Ball State as well. … DeBoer said third-string redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Tuttle has gained valuable experience with increased reps in practice due to Penix being out. Tuttle completed one of two passes for 4 yards late in the Ohio State game and was sacked once. “There’s no question he’s a fighter, and he’s going to get better,” DeBoer said. … Two former IU football players, kicker Chris Gardner and the late linebacker Donnie Thomas, will be inducted into the IU athletics Hall of Fame this week. Allen said Gardner will serve as an honorary captain this week against Connecticut.
