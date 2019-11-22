BLOOMINGTON – Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook is a fan of movies and has toyed with the idea of writing a screenplay when his football playing career is over.
How would Westbrook write the script for this year’s Hoosiers?
“I’d try to mimic the great classic like ‘Remember the Titans,’ a similar storyline, all the behind-the-scenes locker room stuff that people don’t see to really shed light on how close we are as a group,” Westbrook said.
Westbrook is one of 16 seniors that will be honored pregame when Indiana hosts No. 12 Michigan in its home finale at Memorial Stadium (3:30 p.m., ESPN). For the Hoosiers (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten), it’s another chance to beat a ranked team, a goal Westbrook and other seniors on IU’s leadership council set before the season.
IU coach Tom Allen said this year’s senior class will always be remembered as the group that was the catalyst for change in his third season. With either a win Saturday or a win in the season finale at rival Purdue, IU will reach eight wins for the first time since 1993.
“They will always be a part of the process of us creating the breakthrough that we wanted to begin to have happen,” Allen said.
Westbrook said those seeds were planted long before the season started in September.
“It really started during the offseason, you know, in the winter and the spring, setting the tone of how the practices are going to be,” Westbrook said. “Obviously, the coaches really influence us and help us to become better leaders. They push us and challenge us to do that, so I’d say it started then, and it’s just carried on through the whole season.”
Allen said that leadership was critical, given the number of freshmen and sophomores on IU’s depth chart. Freshman left tackle Matthew Bedford was thrust into a starting line when senior offensive lineman Coy Cronk went down with a season-ending ankle injury in late September, while freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen became a starter in early October.
“With the youth of our team, it was critical those guys were a great role model, a great mentor, a great example,” Allen said. “Leadership had to move beyond just being a guy that did his job and led by example. It had to be verbal leadership. It had to be take this guy and bring him with me.”
In taking over for Kevin Wilson three years ago, Allen didn’t personally recruit any of IU’s fourth- or fifth-year seniors. But he made sure to reach out to their families, to learn their goals and aspirations and let them know his core values of the program, based on trust and love of one another.
“We were here long enough to embrace his motto and his mindset, of what he wants this program to do,” Indiana senior right guard Simon Stepaniak said. “I think we’re really starting to show in the upward trend of this program that we’re kicking it off, these young guys are embracing it and they are going to carry it. I mean the future is bright for these guys.”
While IU’s seniors have excelled on the field, they’ve made a mark in the classroom and in the community as well. Westbrook, a 3.315-student in IU’s Kelley School of Business, is a Wuerffel Award nominee based on his community service with both Riley Children’s Hospital and Everybody Plays, a program that offers sports-themed events for athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities.
“It definitely was extremely rewarding,” Westbrook said. “Especially after my ACL injury and realizing how short this game can be and how blessed I am to play this game.”
IU senior center Hunter Littlejohn said after doing different volunteer work as a freshman, he became involved in Habitat for Humanity, helping restore homes in the Bloomington area.
“I don’t really know how to use tools or anything along those lines, but when building homes there’s always — a bigger body is always very useful,” Littlejohn said. “I think they’re always very happy to have my support there, and then there’s even been a couple of times when I’ve gotten a few of the o-line guys to go as well. There’s a lot of work that can be done at a much faster pace if you’ve got six 300-pound plus men kind of working on it.”
While many of IU’s seniors admit Saturday’s ceremony will be emotional, they are more concerned about bouncing back from a 34-27 loss at No. 9 Penn State and ending the home slate on a positive note. IU has taken the Wolverines (8-2, 5-2) to overtime in each of Michigan’s last two trips to Memorial Stadium. There is a thought this year’s team, with more talent and depth, has a chance to break through and pick up its first win against Michigan since 1987.
“All I’m really focused on right now is just getting together with these guys, getting things fixed from the Penn State game and getting ready to attack these guys with everything we have,” Stepaniak said. “Because we want this one.”
