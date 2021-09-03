BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana football coach Tom Allen and his staff have spent five years recruiting and developing talent, size and depth on the line of scrimmage.
In a season of great expectations, IU’s physicality up front will again be challenged when the No. 17 Hoosiers play at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
An Iowa program renowned for producing NFL offensive and defensive linemen has more coming in the pipeline, including preseason All-American junior center Tyler Linderbaum and senior defensive end Zach Van Valkenburg.
It will serve as another toughness test for the Hoosiers, who have tried to simulate as much physical play as they could in camp. New NCAA rules limited the number of practices in pads in fall camp to nine.
“It’s a huge part of this football game,” Allen said. “Yes, there’s no question about that, and the thing that sticks out to me is just the soundness of what they do on both sides of the football (and) special teams. They just don’t make a lot of mistakes. Yeah, very, very physical and you can’t have much margin for error.”
IU’s defensive front includes two returning tackles with starting experience and two SEC imports. Auburn transfer Jaren Handy, who has been progressing in fall camp at the bull edge spot, earned the nickname “Stone” from his grandmother because of his affinity for pro wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
“He didn’t always do what people told him to do,” Handy said. “But just having that 'I don’t care' mindset out on the field, just knowing that the man lined up in front of me, you’ve got to stop me. I’m just not going to let you block me.”
Handy said it will be important for IU to establish its physical play on the opening defensive series.
“If we come out first play, hit them in the mouth, knock them back, they’ve gained a yard something like that, we keep doing that, it will be a long night for them,” Handy said.
Iowa ranked sixth in the Big Ten in rushing yards (171 per game) and fifth in yards per carry (4.62) last season. The Hawkeyes return lead running back Tyler Goodson, who rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs on 5.3 yards per carry.
“That’s the big thing in this game,” said IU defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, a transfer from Ole Miss who won a starting job on the edge in camp. “We’ve got to win the line scrimmage. We’ve got to control this game. That’s where it starts. We’ve been stressing that in the defensive line room, to win our battles up front, and I’m confident that’s what we are going to do.”
New IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said IU’s defensive front has responded to that challenge in practice, crediting defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.
“They’ve taken the personal accountability to win their box,” Warren said. “They’ve done a much better job, and Coach Peoples has done a tremendous job of getting those guys to come off the ball and strike, work their technique and fundamentals and their mindset, especially going into this game that you are going to have to play some big boy ball.”
Linderbaum, at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, isn’t the most physically imposing center in the Big Ten, but he’s the most agile and most intelligent. IU has established a solid defensive tackle rotation that includes Demarcus Elliot, Sio Nofoagatoto’a, C.J. Person and Weston Kramer, a grad transfer from Northern Illinois who has impressed coaches with his tenacity and work ethic.
“He can go 100% for 50 plays,” Elliott said of Kramer. “He’s a go-go guy, high energy, strong dude, really strong, crazy how strong he is. You know you can count on him because you know he’s going to give all he has for that play.”
Elliot said he’s been studying Linderbaum and the rest of Iowa’s offensive line on film.
“Definitely they are going to attack, attack,” Elliott said. “Our big emphasis in camp has been our hands. If we have inside hands, we’re going to most likely win the battles. Angles are very important, who has leverage.”
IU’s offensive line returns four starters, including senior left tackle Caleb Jones, who is in the best shape of his career at 6-6 and 350 pounds. IU is hoping to establish more balance in its offense behind the running back duo of Southern California transfer Stephen Carr and returning sophomore Tim Baldwin, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season.
Allen has sensed the urgency of playing physical this camp leading up to the Iowa game. The Hoosiers had a strong practice in pads Tuesday.
“Week 1 tackling is always a little bit of a concern,” Allen said. “I think you always worry about that. And we -- because especially when you're playing such a good running back and then some receivers that have some escapability on their team. But hopefully on our side, we got that same benefit as well against them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.