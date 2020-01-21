BLOOMINGTON -- As Indiana heads into a crucial stretch this week against a pair of ranked teams, the Hoosiers are showing they are capable of blanketing opposing teams if they set their minds to it.
IU has allowed an average of 62.3 points in its last four games, holding two of those teams under 60. Not surprisingly, the Hoosiers (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) have won three of their last four during that stretch.
Since a 75-59 loss at Maryland, IU has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the floor (80-of-220) and 29.9 percent shooting from 3-point range (26-of-87).
“We went from a bad defensive team in November to an average defensive team in December to now, as January has grown, pretty good,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his weekly radio show. “We’re better right now than we were a week ago. We’re way better than we were two weeks ago.”
Miller said the defensive improvement has been a result of players being more connected on that end of the floor.
“We’re a more connected team. We’re a more familiar team defensively,” Miller said. “Now you are starting to get into those 50-50 plays, making more hard plays at the rim, competing a little bit longer in possessions.”
The improved defense has allowed IU to play through offensive ruts. In Saturday’s 82-74 win at Nebraska, Indiana held the Cornhuskers to just two points through the first five minutes of the second half, going on a 16-2 run to stretch a five-point halftime lead to 19 points. But after taking a 70-54 lead with 11:36 remaining, the Hoosiers scored just three points over close to the next seven minutes. Still, IU emerged from that stretch ahead 73-62 after a Joey Brunk basket with 4:45 left and held on for the win.
“That’s the biggest emphasis that we have,” Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “If we play good defense, we don’t have to shoot the ball as well we have been, but we’ll be in every game, and I think the last two games the defense has really carried over for us.”
Miller feels the Hoosiers are capable of even more defensive improvement, which will be important with games coming up Thursday against No. 11 Michigan State (8:30 p.m., FS1) and Sunday against No. 17 Maryland (1 p.m., CBS) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“If we can just pick up our communication a little bit better, I think we could probably save us six more points a game defensively just by talking, just simple things,” Miller said. “But we’re on a quest to improve, and our guys have absorbed a lot, and I think that’s why we’ve improved in that area.”
HUNTER BREAKING OUT
On the radio show, Miller was asked about redshirt freshman 6-foot-7 forward Jerome Hunter’s production off the bench of late. Hunter sank a pair of 3-pointers against Nebraska and is averaging 4.3 points off the bench over IU’s last three games.
Much was expected of Hunter, a four-star recruit from Pickerington, Ohio, when the season began. But Miller suggested some of those expectations were unfair given that Hunter sat out the entire 2018-19 season due to surgery to correct a medical condition in his leg.
“He took an entire year off of the court where he didn’t play basketball,” Miller said. “It wasn’t as if he practiced last year when he was with us. It wasn’t, as even he was allowed this summer all of the way through April, May or June, it wasn’t like he was cleared April, May or June to go play basketball. Jerome wasn’t really cleared to take part in basketball activities until July. …
“That’s very difficult for any player to come off of injury where they take six to seven months off. You lose your confidence. You lose your rhythm. You forget how to play the game a little bit then all of the sudden, you’re thrown into this level.”
Miller said Hunter is earning more minutes because he’s playing better defense, both on and off the ball. In a recent meeting, Miller said he also reminded Hunter how good of a shooter he was in high school. Miller pointed out to Hunter how far Rutgers players were playing off him, telling him he never expected to see defenders sag that far off him when he recruited him out of high school.
“He had that chip on his shoulder that, you know, what the heck with this? 'When that ball comes moving around, I’m going to be ready for that ball to hit my hands,'” Miller said. “That first one that went in, man, that felt good for our entire bench.
“My hope is he continues to play confident and comfortable, continues to play hard and continues to give us an edge as a freshman. He’s a freshman. You are starting to see some of the things that he can do, and hopefully he continues to, knock on wood, continues to stay with it.”
PLANE PROBLEMS
Indiana’s first road win of the season at Nebraska on Saturday didn’t come without adversity. The Hoosiers were set to fly out Friday, but due to mechanical issues with their charter plane in Chicago, then weather issues Friday night, they weren’t able to take off for Lincoln, Neb., until Saturday morning.
When the Hoosiers arrived, Miller ditched the shoot-around, opting instead to do film work and a walkthrough in the hotel ballroom.
“We wanted to keep them fresh,” Miller said.
If anything, skipping the shoot-around had a positive effect. IU made eight 3-pointers against Nebraska, three above its season average of five 3s per game, and made eight of its first 18 3-pointers before finishing the game 8-of-26 (30.8 percent) from 3-point range.
Miller joked that IU may consider flying in the day of the game for its next road trip Jan. 29 at Penn State.
“That’s always a hard place to get into,” Miller said. “So maybe we will show up a couple of hours before the game and just play.”
ETC.
Miller, on IU tying a season-high with 21 assists against Nebraska, credited the interior passing of his big men and their ability to work the ball inside-out. IU finished the game with 30 post touches. “If we had 35, we would have even scored more points,” Miller said. “Part of being able for our team, our frontcourt can really pass, it’s not like one of these guys where you throw it in there and it’s a black hole, it’s never coming back and it’s a turnover. Our frontcourt can pass. Trayce can pass. Joe Brunk can pass. They work together on their partner stuff, De’Ron (Davis) can really pass the ball. We’re starting to get Justin (Smith) and Race (Thompson) a little more inside-out oriented." …. Miller continued to praise the improvement of the 6-11 Brunk, who matched a season-high with 16 points against Nebraska and is averaging 9.1 points and 9.6 rebounds over his last seven games. “I’ve been really impressed with his improvement,” Miller said. “He has not stayed the same, not one week, so that’s a credit to him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.