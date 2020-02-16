ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After a statement win against Iowa, Indiana stumbled into its all-too-familiar road routine Sunday afternoon at Michigan.
The Hoosiers fell behind early, made things somewhat close at halftime and didn’t show enough fight when adversity hit in the second half in an 89-65 loss to Wolverines at the Crisler Center.
Not much carried over for the Hoosiers from Thursday to Sunday. After scoring 27 points off the bench against Iowa, senior guard Devonte Green was once again a no-show, scoring just three points on 1-of-7 shooting in 21 minutes off the bench. Also, after outrebounding Iowa 39-38, Indiana was thoroughly dominated on the boards. Michigan outrebounded the Hoosiers 37-21 and outscored the Hoosiers 17-5 in second-chance points.
“It’s not that you lose, it’s how you lose,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We got completely dominated, especially midway through the second half. You look at the rebounding total in the game, you look at the free throw attempts for the game, the assist-to-turnover (ratio), really no answer for them defensively and couldn’t compete long enough to hang in.”
By margin, it was IU’s worst loss of the season, but it was also its fourth loss on the road by 15 or more points. The Hoosiers dropped to 1-6 on the road this season.
“The concentration level, the ability to play through mistakes, the ability to play through runs was nonexistent on the road,” Miller said. “It’s very disappointing at this stage of the season.”
The loss also puts the Hoosiers back on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into another road game Wednesday at Minnesota.
“We’ve got to stay together. We’ve got to stay tight,” said IU senior forward De’Ron Davis. “We’ve got to handle business, and we’ll figure it out. Every team is going through their ups and downs, and we’re going through ours. So we’ve just got to continue to put it together and play hard each and every day.”
Davis was one of the few bright spots, scoring a team-high 18 points on 9-of-9 shooting. Junior guard Al Durham added 17 points, but the Hoosiers (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) got little else going offensively in a game in which they finished shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range.
But Miller was clearly more frustrated with IU’s lack of defensive effort and focus. The Hoosiers were consistently beat off the dribble and off-ball screens, allowing Michigan to shoot 57.4 percent from the field and 52.9 percent (9-of-17) from 3-point range. Freshman guard Franz Wagner led five Michigan scorers in double figures with 16 points, while point guard Zavier Simpson, the Big Ten’s leader in assists, posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists.
“They’re tough,” Miller said. “Their spread looks, what they do with shooting, spaced out on ball screen looks, we weren’t able to get what we wanted to get done a lot by impacting the ball. Our ability to guard the ball, especially in the second half, was nonexistent. They drove on our close outs, they ran to passes and at the end of the day they could pretty much set a ball screen at any point in time in the second half and get downhill and take the shot that they wanted.”
Durham made his first two 3-point attempts, helping Indiana take a slim 12-11 lead into the first TV timeout. But defensive breakdowns proved costly the rest of the half for the Hoosiers. Eli Brooks and Isaiah Livers hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Michigan up 17-12, and a corner 3-pointer from forward Brandon Johns Jr. extended the lead for the Wolverines to 26-19.
Michigan shot 55.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range in the first half (4-of-10).
Offensively, the Hoosiers received a lift off the bench from Davis, who went 5-for-5 from the field to score 10 points in the first half. Still, Indiana was unable to play to its identity early. The Hoosiers were outrebounded 16-11 in the first half and didn’t make its first trip to the free-throw line until Durham was fouled on a three-point play with 10.8 seconds left in the first half. That three-point play cut Michigan’s lead to 41-34 at halftime.
Indiana finished the game with just 12 trips to the foul line, compared to 27 trips for Michigan.
IU cut Michigan’s lead to five points, 41-36, when junior center Joey Brunk made the first basket of the second half. But Wagner answered with a quick 3-pointer to put Michigan back up 44-36. Indiana cut the lead back to 44-38 with a Rob Phinisee layup, but the Wolverines responded with a 7-0 run. After a 3-pointer from Livers put Michigan up 51-38, Indiana was unable to get the lead cut back to single digits.
“We just have to have to stop that run,” Davis said. “We have to focus on getting consecutive stops on the road.”
