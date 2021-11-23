BLOOMINGTON — Indiana continued its undefeated start under first-year coach Mike Woodson with a methodical 70-35 win Tuesday over Jackson State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers (5-0) got an excellent all-around floor game from starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Miller Kopp scored 12 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 11 points and Parker Stewart had another nice confidence-building perimeter game with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Defensively, the Hoosiers were again strong, holding Jackson State (0-5) to just 20.7% from the field. After turning the ball over 27 times in its last game against Louisiana, Indiana was more careful with the ball with just 11 turnovers.
IU began the game with a turnover six seconds in and had eight first-half turnovers. But the Hoosiers again compensated on the defensive end, holding a team under 20 points in the first half for the third time in five games to take a 34-17 halftime lead.
Johnson made a couple of early driving baskets, and Jackson-Davis finished in transition to give Indiana a quick 13-3 lead. Up 15-9, IU held Jackson State scoreless for a 5:02 stretch, with a Kopp jumper giving the Hoosiers a 26-9 lead.
But Indiana’s second unit struggled scoring the basketball, and Jackson State responded with a 6-0 run, cutting Indiana’s lead to 26-15 on a jumper by Chris Freeman with 4:05 left.
With the first unit back in the game, Woodson called a timeout, and out of it, the ball moved around before Parker Stewart sank an open 3-pointer to put IU back up 29-15.
From there, Indiana closed the half with a 5-2 run on a Johnson layup and another heads up play by Johnson. With the clock winding down in the first half, Johnson dished a short pass to the trailing Kopp, who was slapped on the wrist on a 3-point attempt with 0.7 of a second left. Kopp improved to 10-for-10 from the line by making all three free throws to put Indiana up 34-17 at halftime.
The Hoosiers then began the second half with 13-0 run to put the game away, which included 3-pointers from Kopp and Stewart, which put IU up 47-17 with 15:26 left.
Senior point guard Rob Phinisee missed his second straight game with a leg injury, which opened up another opportunity off the bench for sophomore point guard Khristian Lander, who finished with three points and two assists in 17 minutes.
