SOUTHPORT – Incoming Indiana freshman guard C.J. Gunn led four scorers in double figures with 21 points, lifting the Indiana Senior All-Stars to a 101-81 win over Kentucky at Southport Fieldhouse.
The 6-foot-6 Gunn, a Lawrence North High standout, went 6 of 13 from the floor, 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the foul line. He averaged 20.5 points in the two-game series to earn MVP honors.
Ryan Conwell, a Pike High standout heading to South Florida, added 19 points for the Indiana All-Stars. Lafayette Jefferson forward Javan Buchanan had 13 points and Carmel forward Peter Suder had 13 points. Buchanan will play for Indiana Wesleyan, while Suder is going to Bellarmine
Indiana swept the two-game series after beating the Kentucky All-Stars 104-77 on Friday night in Owensboro. Overall, Indiana has won seven straight in the series and 24 of the last 26 meetings.
Indiana raced to an early 17-2 lead and took a 50-35 advantage into halftime, led by 13 points from Gunn and 9 points from Suder. From there Indiana continued to pull away, extending its lead to as many as 30 in the second half.
Guard Jabrion Spikes, who is heading to Georgetown (Ky.), led the Kentucky All-Stars with 22 points.mn
In the girls game, Kentucky’s senior All-Stars beat Indiana 101-76. The inside-out combo Kentucky’s 6-6 center Gracie Merkle, who is bound for Bellarmine, and guard Amiya Jenkins, who will play at Kentucky, was too tough for Indiana to handle. Jenkins had 31 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the field and 9 of 10 shooting at the foul line. Merkle added 29 points and 14 rebounds, going 13 of 21 from the floor.
Westfield forward Alyssa Crockett, who is heading to Michigan, led Indiana with 22 points.
Indiana boys senior all-star Connor Essegian and girls senior all-star Ally Madden were named Wooden/MCL Citizenship Awards recipients for 2022. Essegian, a 6-foot-4 guard and Wisconsin signee, averaged 26.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals at Central Noble as a high honor student, finishing in the top 10 in his class. Madden, a 6-2 forward who is headed to Saint Francis, averaged 18.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals and 4.3 blocks to help lead Blue River Valley to a 24-3 record and Class A sectional title. Madden earned 13 varsity letters in four different sports – basketball, volleyball, track and tennis – and was named academic All-MEC in every sports season.
Essegian didn’t play Saturday night for the Indiana All-Stars due to a leg injury he suffered in Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars. Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith, a 6-0 guard from Westfield who is heading to Purdue, also did not play due to a leg injury.