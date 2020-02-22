BLOOMINGTON – On Bloomington South’s senior night against Greencastle, standout guard and 2020 Indiana signee Anthony Leal wanted to stay in the game after picking up his second foul before the end of the first half.
Leal got a flat no from long-time Bloomington South coach J.R. Holmes.
“He can be pretty direct,” Leal said following the game.
But the 6-foot-4 Leal responded by scoring 17 of his 23 points in the second half, which helped lead South to an easy 84-42 victory. With the win, South improved to 21-0, continuing a charge Leal hopes will end with cutting down the nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as Class 4A state champions in March.
“My senior year, it’s been everything I could ask for,” Leal said. “The team success has been the main thing. The way we are playing right now, we’re hard to beat.”
Leal added three assists and two steals in the win and took on the challenge of guarding Greencastle’s best player, guard Brody Whitaker. What has impressed Holmes the most about Leal in his senior season has been his unselfishness.
“When you have a player that highly rated and going to IU, sometimes they try to do too much,” Holmes said. “I think he’s been very patient in his scoring and in his approach to the game, not forcing a whole lot of stuff, passing the ball when it’s not there, and he’s got to hit shots for us at times.”
Indeed, Leal has a strong supporting cast at South, which includes senior point guard Noah Jager, who has accepted a scholarship to Army, and promising junior wings Connor Hickman and Joey Bomba. Hickman had a pair of driving dunks and finished with 10 points, while Bomba made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
“We have so many different guys on our team that can score,” Leal said. “That makes us hard to guard.”
Holmes, who led Bloomington South to state titles in 2009 and 2011, has another team capable of making a deep run in the state tournament. The 2009 team was led by another local player who signed and had success at IU, Jordan Hulls. Holmes said Leal will go down in school history as a player who made a similar impact, but ultimately, his legacy will be judged by how South performs in March.
“He played four years for us,” Holmes said. “He’s going to be on Indy All-Stars probably, a chance to be Mr. Basketball, and everybody asks me how do you compare this team to this or other team, well, I’ll tell you in three or four weeks because 2009, 2011, won the state and we can beat, our sectional is really hard, we have a tough sectional.
“We could be done a week from Tuesday. So I think your great players need to lead you in the tournament, not that it’s all pressure on him because we’ve got three or four good players, so they all have to be taking responsibility to make sure that if we get beat it’s because the team just had a great game and we played our best. I don’t want to give it away, and that’s the thing that always concerns you as a coach. If we shoot the ball like we usually do, someone will have to play really well to beat us.”
