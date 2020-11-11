BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced the signing of 6-foot-9 center Logan Duncomb to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
A four-star recruit from Archbishop Moeller High in Cincinnati, Duncomb averaged 14.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, helping lead Moeller to a 26-1 record during the 2019-20 season. Duncomb also was a key contributor to Moeller’s 2018-19 state title team that went 29-0.
“Logan comes from one of the best basketball programs in the Midwest in Archbishop Moeller High School,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “The coaching staff at Moeller, led by head coach Carl Kremer, prepares their players for the demands of college basketball as well as any high school program in the country.”
Miller described the 235-pound Duncomb as a throwback player with a relentless work ethic who loves to compete. Nationally, Duncomb is rated as one of the Top 100 players by 247Sports (63) and Rivals (88).
“He is an elite runner in the open court with an exceptional feel for the game,” Miller said. “He also craves the physicality that he will encounter in the Big Ten.”
Duncomb’s arrival will help bolster an IU frontcourt that will lose senior center Joey Brunk and possibly preseason All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who could choose to opt to declare for the NBA draft following his sophomore season.
Indiana still has scholarship room to add players for 2021 and is targeting a handful of players, including four-star wing Mason Miller (the son of former NBA All-Star forward Mike Miller) and five-star guard Aminu Mohammed.
BIG TEN CHAMPS?
The Indiana women’s basketball team was picked to win the Big Ten by both the coaches and media Wednesday.
The Hoosiers return four starters from a team that won a program-record 24 games last season and finished No. 20 in the final AP Poll. IU is preseason No. 16 heading into the 2020-21 season, its highest preseason ranking in school history.
Two of IU’s returning starters – senior point guard Ali Patberg and junior guard Grace Berger – were named to the preseason All-Big Ten first team.
In addition, the IU women’s basketball team announced the signing of three players to its 2021 class – 5-11 guard Keyarah Berry, 5-9 guard Kaitlin Peterson and 6-2 guard Paige Price, the top-ranked women’s basketball player from Australia.
“Paige is a player who we have been recruiting for a couple of years,” IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said. “She is a big guard who plays with a unique toughness. Paige has the ability to score the basketball. She can really shoot the ball, but she also knows how to get to the rim to score.”
