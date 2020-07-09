BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced the addition of 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle Chris Bradberry, a JUCO transfer who will add depth along the offensive line.
Bradberry, a Ranco Cucamonga, California, native, helped lead Riverside City College to a perfect 13-0 record and its first California Community College Athletic Association State Championship in 30 years. With Bradberry starting at tackle, Riverside City College averaged 49.6 points, 520.1 total yards, 329.3 passing yards and 190.8 rushing yards per game
"We welcome Chris to our football family," IU football coach Tom Allen said. "He adds experience and depth at offensive tackle. We expect Chris to contribute immediately."
Both of IU’s starting tackles – Caleb Jones and Matthew Bedford – return next season. Bradberry will be in the mix for playing time at tackle with reserve offensive linemen Aidan Rafferty, Britt Berry and another recent JUCO transfer from California, Luke Haggard.
Bradberry enters IU as a junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted a season at San Jose State before spending two seasons at Riverside City College.
