BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s historic 2020 football season wasn’t rewarded with a New Year’s Six Bowl.
Instead, the Hoosiers will face Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 2 (12:30 p.m., ABC) a game that will serve as a homecoming for head coach Tom Allen and several key players on IU’s roster.
IU (6-1), which remained No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll, entered the day with hopes of being invited to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, its most prestigious bowl appearance since the 1968 Rose Bowl. But those hopes were dashed when three-loss Iowa State (8-3) was ranked No. 10 ahead of the No. 11 Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Instead of IU, Iowa State was slotted in to face Pac-12 champion Oregon in the Fiesta.
Then, the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, picked Northwestern (6-2), ranked lower in the CFP standings at 14, to face Auburn.
Indiana’s six Big Ten wins were its highest since 1987, its No. 7 AP ranking was its highest since 1968 and its 3-1 record against Top 25 teams was its best since 1945. But, ultimately, IU was done in by the fact both Penn State and Michigan, two traditional conference powers, stumbled for the remainder of the season. Penn State finished 4-5, while Michigan went 2-4 with its final three games wiped out due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its team.
Asked about any potential feeling of disrespect from the CFP committee, Allen said: “There will be a time and place to address that. I don’t think this is the time or place. The bottom line is we’re excited to be going to Tampa to play in the Outback Bowl, a game a year ago, we were fighting hard to get to that level.”
As for being snubbed by the Citrus Bowl in favor of Northwestern, Allen said, “It was explained to me — but not necessarily to my satisfaction — but that’s really not the point. This team is a special group, and this team has done everything I’ve asked them to do. I’m so proud of them, and the chance to go and play in a bowl game with these guys, I am not going to let anything take away from that. This group is too special.”
In explaining the No. 10 ranking for three-loss Iowa State ahead of one-loss Indiana, CFP Selection Committee chair and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said: “Iowa State did beat Oklahoma earlier in the year and also had another top-25 win against Texas. We look at the total body of work. Louisiana did beat Iowa State early in the season. Watching Iowa State progress throughout the rest of that season with the top-25 wins that I mentioned brought them to that sixth ranking going into last night.”
Later, when asked about whether the season-ending injury to IU starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr played a role in IU staying at its No. 11 ranking, Barta said: “The committee really appreciated watching the Indiana team play. Obviously, we pay attention whenever a student-athlete isn’t available, and in Michael Penix’s case, high-profile student-athlete, but Jack Tuttle came in and performed very well. Their only loss was to No. 3 Ohio State. They’re 6-1. So we certainly are aware of it. We used that as part of the evaluation.
“But I would just tell you that I personally and the committee collectively was impressed with what that team was able to do with their second-string quarterback, as well, in Jack Tuttle.”
For the first time since the College Football Playoff was formed in 2014, only one Big Ten team, Ohio State, qualified for a New Year’s Six Bowl. As the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings, the Big Ten-champion Buckeyes will face No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in the CFP semifinal.
IU will make its second straight bowl appearance in Florida and second straight against an SEC opponent. Last year, IU suffered a heartbreaking 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, surrendering a 13-point lead in the game’s final five minutes. IU is still seeking its first bowl win since 1991, a string of five straight bowl losses.
“This fanbase knows me well enough and I think this program knows me well enough that this football team will be ready when we take the field on Jan. 2 at 12:30 in Tampa, Florida, period,” Allen said.
Allen began his football coaching career in Tampa, first as a head coach at Temple Heights High School, from 1992-94, then as a defensive coordinator at Armwood High from 1994-96. He returned to Tampa for a one-year stint as defensive coordinator at USF in 2015 under Willie Taggart. With Allen’s son, Thomas, playing at nearby Plant High, Allen was able to establish relationships with several players in the Tampa area that have been integral to IU’s success, including linebacker Micah McFadden (Plant), receiver Whop Philyor (Plant) and Penix (Tampa Bay Tech).
Ole Miss (4-5) has enjoyed an exciting first season under head coach Lane Kiffin, ranking third in the SEC in scoring offense at 40.7 points per game. The Rebels have been led by sophomore quarterback Matt Corral, who ranks third in the conference in passing at 332.8 yards per game. In addition to having Tampa ties, Allen also has Ole Miss ties, having worked there from 2012-14 as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
“They score about 50 points every time I look at the score of all their games,” Allen said. “Tons of athletes. I’ve coached in that league. I’ve coached at that university.”
IU began socially distanced workouts with position groups this week after a COVID-19 outbreak involving 28 players forced the cancellation of its final two regular-season games. The Hoosiers haven’t played since a 14-6 win at Wisconsin on Dec. 5. But Allen said he’s expecting a return to a full, non-socially distanced practice Monday and said two weeks will give the Hoosiers enough time for bowl preparations.
“We will have the time to get ready,” Allen said. “Obviously haven’t played for a couple of weeks but gave our guys a chance to get some guys that were dinged up, get those guys healthy, and the guys that test positive should be back, but it’s a daily challenge. We’re not out of our woods. We’ve got to keep working on that, guys have got to keep testing every single day.”
Tickets for the game are available to the public, though the 67.000-seat stadium will have limited capacity, per COVID-19 protocols. Fans can visit ticketmaster.com for more information.
“Many, many of our loyal fans have not had a chance to see the 2020 Indiana Hoosiers play, and I hope they come in droves and support this team like they never have before,” Allen said. “This team deserves it.”
