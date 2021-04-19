The Indiana men’s soccer team was named the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament field Monday.
The Hoosiers will open tournament play May 2 at UNC-Wilmington against the winner of St. Francis-Brooklyn (5-1-2) and Milwaukee (8-4). All games will be played in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas in a bubble-like environment similar to the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament.
Indiana (9-1-1) won both the Big Ten regular-season championship and tournament championship this season. The Hoosiers knocked off Penn State in penalty kicks at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday to secure the Big Ten regular season and conference titles for the 11th time in school history.
“We are really pleased that we were able to receive the No. 3 seed,” IU head coach Todd Yeagley said. “I think that reflects the body of work that the team put together. It is very well deserved. Now, we will look forward to the challenge of whoever we play in our first game. We are just excited to be in the field and be honored with the third seed.”
IU will make its 34th straight NCAA Tournament trip, the longest streak in the country. The Hoosiers have appeared in 20 College Cups, which leads all Division I teams, and won their eighth national title in 2012.
This season, IU has been led by sophomore forward Victor Bezerra, who was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and sophomore keeper Roman Celentano, who earned Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year accolades. Bezerra has 11 goals and three assists on the season, while Celentano has posted seven shutouts, allowing just three goals in 11 games this season.
