BLOOMINGTON — In scouting Maryland this week, Indiana special teams coach William Inge sees an opposing special teams unit capable of altering a game within seconds.
Maryland running back Javon Leake already has one kickoff return for a touchdown this season, going 100 yards against Rutgers. Leake leads the nation and ranks 14th in the country in kickoff return yardage, averaging 28.4 yards per return.
“Their return men can take it to the house in a moment’s notice,” Inge said. “We have to play at a feverish pitch.”
Special teams could play an important role when the Hoosiers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) play Saturday at Maryland (3:30 p.m. BTN).
“Whenever you are in Big Ten games, games that are closer than a possession, you want to be the reason why,” Inge said. “That’s what we’re challenging our guys to do, be the reason why we are able to experience success on gameday.”
Indiana’s punt and kick cover units have been solid all season. The Hoosiers are giving up an average of 18.4 yards per kickoff return and 10.6 yards per punt return, with no returns being taken back for touchdowns.
IU received a boost last week with the return of sophomore defensive back Reese Taylor to the kick return cover team. Taylor earned special teams player of the week honors against Rutgers, overcoming an offsides penalty to make a tackle on a return by Rutgers running back Aaron Young on the next play.
“It always helps when you can add another athletic skill position into the fold for things,” Inge said. “The thing that we like about Reese is he’s been preparing for this, and he’s been asking (questions). There is a little bit of a difference when someone wants to be there and wants to be the guy because he is internally motivated, and that’s what we like.”
Taylor is looking forward to the challenge of covering Leake and Maryland’s other speedy punt and kick returners.
“We’ve got to just close in, close tight,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to hit him hard. We’ve got to stop him early. Really, we have to stop him before he gets going.”
Inge said junior defensive lineman Mike Ziemba, freshman linebacker D.K. Bonhomme and redshirt freshman linebacker Aaron Casey also have stood out on kick coverage units.
“Most of the guys have been developing and executing at a high level and doing what we’ve been asking them to do,” Inge said
Indiana has a kickoff return weapon of its own in freshman David Ellis, who is averaging 20.5 yards per return with a long of 33 yards. Inge said Ellis showed that promise in high school with five career special teams touchdowns, including a 94-yard kickoff return for a TD in a state-title game in his native Michigan.
“We saw some of that in camp and in recruiting,” Inge said. “We had conversations about him having the ability to be able to do that, so he’s just living up to the expectations that we kind of thought and doing what he’s exactly supposed to do.”
In punt returns, junior receiver Whop Philyor has had some recent struggles, including fair-catching a ball at the 5-yard line against Michigan State and at the 2-yard line against Rutgers. But Inge said there are no immediate plans to make a change at the punt return spot.
“There have been some games that have been unique with gameplan situations, how they’ve been kicking the ball,” Inge said. “But we’ve been able to address every ball that’s been kicked, secure them and he is doing a great job of leading. What we love about Whop is he wants to do it. He wants to be there, and when you have players who have the internal motivation to want to be great, it’s amazing how much that rubs off on other players.”
Taylor began camp in August lining up to return punts before suffering a hand injury the first week of training camp. Senior defensive back Marcelino Ball is second behind Philyor on the depth chart returning punts, but Inge doesn’t anticipate making any changes to the depth chart at this point.
“Right now, I’m back there just to catch, see how it is,” Taylor said. “When I’m catching my thumb is still … so I’m good. We’re going to see how it is. They put me back there, I’m going to do the best I can, kickoff returns, punt returns. Whatever it is, I’m going to do it.”
In the kicking game, IU remains solid. Senior Logan Justus is one of just seven kickers in the country still perfect, going 7-for-7 on field goal attempts and 23-for-23 on point-after attempts. Senior Haydon Whitehead ranks fifth in the Big Ten in punting, averaging 43.8 yards per punt with eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Whitehead did have one punt blocked and returned for a touchdown against No. 4 Ohio State, but for the most part, protection for IU’s kickers and punters have been solid since.
“Our mission is we want to be invisible,” Inge said of the kicking game. “When you are invisible, you are doing what you are supposed to do.”
