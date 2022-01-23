BLOOMINGTON -- For the second straight game, Indiana’s starting five put the Hoosiers in a hole.
This time, IU couldn’t dig out of it in an 80-62 loss to Michigan. With all five starters on the court, IU fell behind 14-7 to start the game before the first substitutions – Rob Phinisee and Jordan Geronimo -- entered the game.
“That falls on us,” IU starting center Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “It’s our home court, and the starting five, we need to regroup and we need to figure that out because it's unacceptable honestly to come out with no emotion and no drive”
Against Purdue, IU fell behind 16-8 with its starters on the floor before rallying for a 68-65 upset of the No. 4 Boilermakers. In that game, IU’s bench outscored Purdue’s bench 34-5.
IU didn’t get the intended lift from its bench Sunday. Michigan outscored IU’s bench 17-8. IU senior point guard Rob Phinisee, coming off his career-high 20-point output in the Purdue upset, picked up two first-half fouls and finished with just two points and two assists in 18 minutes on the floor.
“Our starting five the last two games has dug a hole,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “They've been pretty good all year, but our bench bailed us out in the Purdue game, but tonight we just -- we got down so much. We'd make runs, and then we'd kill ourselves by giving the run back.”
Woodson was asked if he would consider any changes to the starting lineup – specifically moving Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp to the bench – after the duo combined for just 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Stewart and Kopp combined for just five points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, though Stewart sank three 3-pointers in the second half to finish with nine points.
“The way teams are playing us, they know that they can make shots if they're open,” Woodson said. “I thought our early shots that we had on the perimeter, we had so much pressure coming at us, instead of just pump faking and letting the guys go by, they made us miss. They weren't hoping we missed, they made us miss shots.”
THE STREAK CONTINUES
IU was able to snap a nine-game losing streak against Purdue on Thursday. But the Hoosiers were unable to solve their recent struggles against Michigan. The loss against Michigan was IU’s eighth straight in the series. IU last beat Michigan 80-67 on Feb. 2, 2016, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan improved to 3-0 against Indiana under current coach Juwan Howard, with the average margin of victory by 19.3 points.
“Gotta give them a lot of credit,” Woodson said. “They played a great game. I told Juwan that after the game.”
ETC.
• IU fell to 2-3 on the season when giving up 10 or more 3-pointers. Michigan made 11 3-pointers Sunday, going a blistering 11-of-17 (64.7%) beyond the arc.
• With 17 points, Jackson-Davis moved into 30th place on IU’s all-time scoring list with 1,302 career points. Jackson-Davis also had two blocked shots Sunday and has recorded multiple blocks in 15 of 19 games this season.
