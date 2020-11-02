First-year Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has been committed to running the football through the first two games.
The results haven’t shown yet in terms of yardage. But Sheridan remains convinced IU’s run game will come through when needed over the course of the season.
“It is always an emphasis, and it is always something that is important to us,” Sheridan said.
IU’s 75 yards per game rushing ranks last in the Big Ten, but it hasn’t prevented the No. 13 Hoosiers from getting off to a 2-0 start. The numbers are somewhat misleading, considering IU lost 30 yards on sacks in its season opener against Penn State and 20 yards on a botched snap against Rutgers.
Indiana also has been without sophomore running back David Ellis, who has sat out the first two games with a lower leg injury. Ellis was expected to add a speed element to the backfield after transitioning from slot receiver during the offseason.
In addition, IU is starting two new players on the interior of its offensive line, with redshirt freshman Mike Katic at left guard and senior Mackenzie Nworah at right guard. Grad transfer Dylan Powell also has filled in at the left and right guard spots.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said last week he’s seeking better communication on the offensive line, but Sheridan defended the play of IU’s blockers up front Monday.
“It is easy when you evaluate the run game to say that the offensive line is an issue, but that is not always the case,” Sheridan said, “It is a collective effort. Coaches making sure that the plays that are being ran are putting our players in the best chance to be successful relative to the box count, the front or the pressure that you are going against. So it starts with us.”
Junior Stevie Scott III remains IU’s most dependable running back, with 41 carries for 138 yards and two TDs. Michael Penix Jr. had a 25-yard run on a quarterback draw against Rutgers, though IU is trying to limit using Penix as a dual-threat quarterback after he sustained a handful of injuries that limited him to six games last season.
Given the nature of the season, with two outdoor games in December looming, Sheridan said the run game is going to be critical going forward.
“You are going to have to be able to run the football because the weather is starting to turn,” Sheridan said. “It will be important, and we will continue to emphasize it. We saw improvement, and we saw the guys get better in the second game than they were in the first game, so that is really what we are focused on right now.”
EXTRA POINTS
IU sophomore kicker Charles Campbell was named Big Ten special teams player of the week after going 3-for-3 on field goal attempts against Rutgers. Campbell is 5-for-5 on field goal attempts for the season with a long of 48 yards. “He’s done a great job so far,” Allen said. … Allen named tight end Peyton Hendershot (two TD catches) as IU’s offensive player of the week, cornerback Jaylin Williams (interception, three tackles, one tackle for loss) as IU’s defensive player of the week and Campbell as IU’s special teams player of the week. Freshman defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis was named scout team player of the week. “Very talented freshmen that I see just continues to get better every single week,” Allen said. … Allen credited Rutgers for coming up with a creative play with shifting and motion on a recovered onside kick in the fourth quarter. “Still thought we should have had it.” Allen said. “I think it is one of those where there is that ability for … Bryant Fitzgerald was right there, to where -- do you let that go to the second-level guy or do you go ahead and try and recover yourself? And for that tempo of the ball, I would have liked to see him just go get it and not let it get to the next level.” It’s the second time in the last three games, dating back to the Gator Bowl last season, where the Hoosiers have failed to come up with an onside kick. “Those are things (we've) got to keep working on,” Allen said. “We work on that every single week. We will continue to work on those. Once again, that is how you finish games. That you do not give them a chance, offensively, to put your defense in a bad spot and now (we) need to answer the call when it happens.” … Allen said Ellis and wide receiver Miles Marshall (head) who sat out against Rutgers, remain questionable for Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium against No. 23 Michigan (noon, FS1). “Usually by Wednesday we should know of their status,” Allen said. “Sometimes it goes even into Friday, but hopefully these guys we will know after a couple days of practice.” … The Big Ten announced IU’s game at Michigan State on Nov. 14 will kick off at noon and air on either ABC or ESPN2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.