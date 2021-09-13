BLOOMINGTON – Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sharp on short routes during Saturday’s 56-14 win over Idaho, completing 11 of 16 passes with two 9-yard TDs.
None of the 11 completions, however, went for longer than 10 yards. As a result, Penix passed for just 68 yards before being relieved late in the third quarter by Jack Tuttle.
It was the lowest yardage total for Penix in a game since his true freshman season in 2018, when he threw for 29 yards in relief of Peyton Ramsey in a Sept. 15 game against Ball State.
“We definitely want to connect on deeper routes,” Penix said. “Those explosive plays -- those definitely make a difference in the game. That was just an opportunity that presented itself. Those guys were playing far off … they were giving us the underneath routes, so I was just taking what they gave me, playing smart football and just taking care of the ball.”
Penix’s best chance for a deep connection came early in the third quarter, when receiver Ty Fryfogle had a step on a safety downfield. But Penix’s pass was a touch high, and Fryfogle couldn’t come down with the grab.
“I feel like I jumped half-a-second too early,” Fryfogle said. “I’ve been watching it. I wish I could get that play back. But I know we’re going to have a lot of opportunities coming up, so ...”
Penix set a high bar for throwing the ball downfield in 2020, averaging 13.3 yards per completion, while leading the Big Ten in pass plays of longer than 60 yards, 50 yards, 40 yards and 30 yards. So far this season, Penix has thrown for 224 yards, which ranks 111th among FBS starting quarterbacks.
“The deeper routes, they will definitely come,” Penix said. “Everybody needs that in the offense, and I definitely feel like we have that. I definitely know that we have that. So I’m not worried.”
Tuttle did generate a big pass play for the Hoosiers in the fourth quarter, connecting with tight end A.J. Barner on a 76-yard catch-and-run TD pass in which Barner gained 48 yards after the catch.
Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said getting the intermediate and long pass game going this week will be a point of emphasis as the Hoosiers prepare to host No. 8 Cincinnati (noon, ESPN) on Saturday.
“In order to have a high-scoring offense you’ve got to be able to create explosive plays,” Sheridan said. “Certainly, the run game can help with that, but across college football and in the NFL, most chunk plays come throwing the ball. So that’s a collective effort as well. When you throw the ball, all 11 guys have to be on the same page, doing the right thing. It starts up front with the protection, with the running backs, with the tight ends, wide receivers, certainly the quarterback, the play call, the design, the timing of that. That’s an area we need to improve on.”
WILLIAMS RETURNING, KEYS OUT
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Monday that All-Big Ten cornerback Jaylin Williams will be back for Saturday’s game against Cincinnati after sitting out the Idaho game with an injury. But Allen said redshirt freshman cornerback Chris Keys suffered a torn ACL during the Idaho game that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
“Really feel bad for him,” Allen said. “He's worked really, really hard. So Noah Pierre is probably going to be elevated from his -- move him from playing mostly safety to playing corner.”
Allen said the news remains encouraging on the status of safety Devon Matthews, who sat out the Idaho game after suffering an upper body injury against Iowa.
“Hoping to get (defensive back) Jonathan Haynes back in the mix this week as well,” Allen said. “So that will help us as we get Devon -- aka Monster -- get him back with us as soon as possible.”
SPLIT PUNT RETURN DUTIES
IU special teams coach Kasey Teegardin intends to stick with using both Reese Taylor and D.J. Matthews returning punts, even after Matthews returned a punt 81 yards for a TD last week against Idaho. Taylor had three punt returns for 34 yards last week, with a long of 15 yards. Matthews had three returns for 83 yards and a TD.
“It is a challenge because both of those guys want to have the ball in their hands,” Teegardin said. “The beautiful thing about it is if Reese goes a long time on a series or vice versa, D.J. goes a long time on a series, just giving those guys a breather if they need it.
“I thought Reese played a bunch early, and obviously I love Reese on our kickoff team. Reese is one of our best players on kickoffs. To just try to be able to take a little bit off of him, it’s nice to be able to put D.J. back there and have multiple weapons.”
ETC.
Allen said defensive lineman James Head is doubtful for Cincinnati due to an injury. … Allen hasn’t had many long conversations with Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, but he respects him. “He's a wrestler, like I was,” Allen said. “That's one of those guys -- a lot of respect for that. I love that. But just tough. Those kids play hard. They're physical, disciplined. Everything that we want to be as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.