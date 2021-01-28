BLOOMINGTON – As the calendar approaches February, Indiana’s topsy-turvy 2020-21 men’s basketball season is at a crossroads.
The good news is IU’s longest losing streak so far has been just two games. The bad news? IU’s longest win streak spans only two games as well.
Consistency has eluded the Hoosiers (9-7, 4-5 Big Ten) as different flaws have materialized since late November. Early in the season, it involved taking care of the basketball. Then perimeter shooting. Then free throw shooting. Then defensive breakdowns and taking care of the basketball again, which proved costly in a 74-70 loss to Rutgers on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Rutgers loss dropped IU to 2-9 following wins over ranked teams during head coach Archie Miller’s four-year tenure. IU had pulled off its biggest win under Miller, an 81-69 upset at then No. 4 Iowa, three days before the Rutgers loss.
“In this league, if you are not on top of it, it doesn’t matter who you play,” Miller said on his radio show Monday. “You can get beat any given night.”
Miller said the approach and workload was the same going into Rutgers as it was to Iowa. The lone difference was IU players were fresher for Iowa, having a week break due to a game against Michigan State on Jan. 17 being postponed due to COVID-19 issues within MSU’s program.
“We had great attitude, and we had good work ethic on a short, quick turnaround,” Miller said. “But we just didn’t have the oomph. Evaluating the game two or three times as a staff today, talking about it, as you evaluate, is the bottom line in the game against Rutgers is Rutgers was the tougher team. They impacted the game physically with their defense. They were very physical with our guards. They made things very, very challenging in the paint. They forced us to take tough baskets.”
The reasons for IU’s inconsistency can be traced to a roster that is still young and has dealt with injuries. With senior center Joey Brunk out the entire season with a back issue that eventually required surgery, IU’s playing rotation consists of three upperclassmen and seven underclassmen. IU’s best player, preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, has been IU’s most consistent player as a sophomore. But Jackson-Davis has been forced to play predominantly inside due to Brunk’s injury. He’s dealt with numerous double teams during the course of the season and has at times struggled to score over bigger, longer centers in the post, such as Illinois’ 7-footer Kofi Cockburn and Rutgers center Myles Johnson.
In addition to Brunk’s injury, sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, IU’s second-leading scorer for much of the season, has missed time with a sprained ankle and could be on the shelf again after re-aggravating the injury against Rutgers. Freshman swingman Trey Galloway, who got off to a strong start in non-conference play, has missed the past two games with back problems.
“In this league, I do not think it is anything about momentum,” Franklin said following the Rutgers loss. “It is just — you play a good team every night. Some games go your way. Some games do not. The ball bounces your way. Sometimes it does not.”
IU’s two upperclassmen guards, senior Al Durham and junior point guard Rob Phinisee, have been up and down for much of the season as well. Phinisee lost his starting job to Galloway at one point but has regained it and has played better of late, averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists over his last four games. For the season, though, Phinisee is averaging just 8.3 points and 2.6 assists.
Durham has regressed from both the 3-point line (30.5% compared to 38.3% last season) and free-throw line (70% compared to 81.1% last season) in averaging 10.8 points for the Hoosiers.
As a team, IU has shot the ball better of late but still ranks ninth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage at 34.9%. From the foul line, IU has been dreadful, ranking 12th in the league at 66.1%. As for taking care of the basketball, IU has been marginally better than a season ago, ranking 10th in the Big Ten with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.22-1. The Hoosiers were last in the league in that same category last season. Last week, IU matched a season-low with eight turnovers in its upset win at Iowa, then turned it over 12 times at home in a loss to Rutgers. Nine of the 12 turnovers came in the second half.
“There’s nothing more we stress than protecting the ball,” Miller said. “It’s a huge part of our team’s winning and losing.”
Another issue for the Hoosiers has been slow starts, particularly at home, where IU is 4-3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and 2-3 in Big Ten games. IU has trailed at the half in four of its five Big Ten home games.
“We have to find a way to fast start and how to do fast start, especially at home,” Miller said.
“Typically the pressure that you apply early in the game sets the rules, and we’re not setting the rules early in the game. We’re taking on a lot of water.”
IU is in the midst of a nine-day layoff before its next game, Feb. 2 against No. 19 Illinois, after its game Saturday at Michigan was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The break could give both Franklin and Galloway time to heal. Miller said on his radio show if there was a mid-week game this week, neither Franklin nor Galloway would have been available.
“We’ll continue to have opportunities like we did this week to win two Big Ten games because I think our team has the right approach,” Miller said. “I think we’re starting to get more contributions. We’ve got to get healthier. We’ve got to see if we can’t get healthier, which is a big part of this, and maybe this week just allows us to do that.”
