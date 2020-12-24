BLOOMINGTON – Before the season began, Indiana coach Archie Miller said nothing was going to be more important for the Hoosiers than taking care of the basketball.
Turnovers and a lethargic first-half defensive performance played a role in Indiana’s 74-67 loss to Northwestern in its Big Ten opener Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Down the stretch, it was the Chase Audige show, as the Northwestern guard scored his team’s final 11 points. Audige hit two big baskets -- a 3-pointer with Indiana point guard Rob Phinisee in his face to put the Wildcats up 68-63 with 2:19 left, then a short, 12-foot jumper to extend Northwestern’s lead back to 70-65 with 1:32 left. Audige led four Northwestern scorers in double figures with 17 points.
Down 72-67, Indiana’s last ditch effort for a comeback ended with Al Durham dribbling the ball off his foot, a fitting end to a game in which the Hoosiers turned the ball over 16 times, which Northwestern turned into 20 points.
“We’re making the same mistakes over and over in terms of taking care of the ball, which really hurt us tonight,” Miller said.
Indiana has averaged 15.8 turnovers over its last four games. Asked about how that number could be addressed going forward, including any changes to the starting lineup, Miller responded: “It’s coming from a lot of different guys. I don’t think it’s one guy doing the wrong thing. I think we just have a slew of inopportune plays that we’re trying to stay away from. I think that, as we continue to watch the film, a lot of it is going to come down to just being smarter in transition and moving the ball and trusting that when you keep moving it good things are going to happen. …
“We’re too sloppy right now. We have too many plays going forward that aren’t going to work for us, moving forward in this league. We can’t turn the ball over 16 times at home. We can’t turn the ball over 15 times. We’re not that good. There’s five or six that have to get trimmed back. You know what? Maybe we have to slow it down. We’re not playing that many guys anyway, and if we keep turning the ball over with numbers in transition, we may have to slow it down a little bit.”
Indiana (5-3, 1-0 Big Ten) fell behind by as many as 15 points in the first half and trailed 37-28 at halftime but rallied back to take a 54-50 lead on a pair of Race Thompson free throws. Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 22 points and nine rebounds, sophomore guard Armaan Franklin added 16 points and Thompson scored 11 points.
But things started to unravel during a 12-0 Northwestern run, a flurry of bad offensive possessions that included air-ball shots and turnovers. Sophomore Northwestern point gard Boo Buie put Northwestern back up 57-54 with a 3-pointer. Audige then sank a jumper to extend Northwestern’s lead to 59-54, and a Miller Kopp 3-pointer put Northwestern up 62-54 with 4:49 left.
It was the first time in eight games in which IU’s defense surrendered more than 70 points.
“For the first time all season, probably in eight games, our defense didn’t do the job,” Miller said.
That was apparent early. Northwestern (5-1, 2-0) shot 55.6% from the field in the first half to build its 15-point first-half lead. Northwestern center Ryan Young provided an early spark, wrestling the ball away from two Indiana guards for a putback layup as he was fouled. The three-point play gave Northwestern an early 19-12 lead.
“On the defense end, we gave them some easy buckets,” Jackson-Davis said. “That hurt us. I thought overall in the second half we regrouped and played hard, but obviously we got behind and in the end that got us.”
IU also didn’t get enough production from its veteran guards as Al Durham and Phinisee went a combined 1-of-9 from the field. Phinisee scored four points, while Phinisee had two points.
“Al and Rob, obviously, if you look at the line, they didn’t have their best day today,” Miller said. “Both guys are much better than they played tonight, and we’re going to need them to be better, and I know they will be. Both guys care, and they work. But we’ve got to get them straightened out a bit.”
