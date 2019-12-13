BLOOMINGTON – As Nebraska bombed clutch 3-pointer after clutch 3-pointer, there was a sinking feeling Indiana was going to let a winnable game slip away Friday night.
But Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee came to the rescue in overtime, scoring seven of his 16 points in the extra session to lift the Hoosiers to a 96-90 overtime win before 17,222 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his fifth career double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds as the Hoosiers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) picked up their first conference win despite numerous defensive breakdowns on the perimeter.
“We’re fortunate and very thankful and also excited to win the game,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
Miller even blamed himself for putting the Cornhuskers in position to tie the game and send it to overtime. With Indiana up 82-79 at the end of regulation, Miller chose to let Nebraska play the possession out rather than foul on purpose. With Jackson-Davis blanketing Nebraska guard Cam Mack, Mack dished it off to open teammate Dachon Burke, who sank a 3-pointer with one second left for force OT.
“With a timeout, we should have fouled,” Miller said. “That was on me. At the end of the day, you have to give up the 3 as well, but in my opinion, across half-court, to do it over again, would have fouled, should have fouled. Very regrettable.”
But Indiana regrouped by scoring the first six points in the extra session. Phinisee scored five of the six, including a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to put Indiana up 88-82 with 3:09 left in regulation. From there, Indiana maintained its lead.
“Very satisfying,” said Phinisee, who has been battling various injuries early in the season. “It felt good to make shots when my team needed it. I’m just trying to make the big play when we need it.”
Phinisee and forward Justin Smith each finished with 16 points for Indiana, while junior guard Al Durham had 14 points before fouling out with 36 seconds left in regulation. In addition to Durham fouling out, Indiana played the final 10 minutes of the second half and overtime without senior guard Devonte Green, who was nursing a sore Achilles.
Burke led Nebraska (4-6, 0-1) with 25 points. Phinisee said Indiana came out with the right mindset in overtime after Burke’s big shot.
“Really we just tried to keep our composure,” Phinisee said. “You don't want to panic just because he hit a big shot. I feel like our older guys really kept us level headed, and I felt like we played really hard in overtime and got the win.”
Nebraska entered without one of its starters, guard Jervay Green, who was suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules. That left the Cornhuskers with a rotation of just eight scholarship players and walk-on guard Charlie Easley.
But the Cornhuskers hung around by scoring 21 points off 14 Indiana turnovers and sinking 12 3-pointers. For the game, Nebraska shot 44 percent from the field and 37.5 percent (12-of-32) from 3-point range.
“In our two Big Ten games here in December, we've gotten -- our defense has gotten shredded,” Miller said. “Thankfully, we were at home tonight with a great crowd, and we had some kids step up and make some big plays at home, which is what you have to do. But defensively two out of our last three games in particular haven't been very good.”
Indiana’s Big Ten home opener got off to a high-energy start, as the Hoosiers got out in transition early and raced to a nine-point lead. Durham scored five quick points on a steal and driving layup, then found forward Justin Smith for an alley-oop dunk to put the Hoosiers up 11-2 and force Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg to call a timeout.
But after a Joey Brunk runner put the Hoosiers up 13-4, Nebraska answered with a 12-0 run. Indiana kept bombing and missing 3-pointers against Nebraksa’s zone, while the Huskers found holes in IU’s defense and drove hard to the basket. A driving layup by Thorir Thorbjarnarson gave Nebraska its first lead, 14-13, and the Cornhuskers went up 16-13 on a pair of Mack free throws.
Indiana and Nebraska traded baskets for much of the rest of a half that included five ties and 10 lead changes. Phinisee provided a spark off the bench with a steal and layup to tie the score at 23, then hit a 3-pointer to cut Nebraska’s lead to 27-23.
Then, Indiana went back to working the ball inside late in the first half, getting a dunk from Jackson-Davis and inside layup from Smith to go up 35-34. A Green 3-pointer put Indiana up 38-36 with 2:27 remaining, and IU extended its lead to 40-36 before Mack hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the half to cut Indiana’s lead to 40-39 at halftime.
While Nebraska’s smaller lineup burned Indiana with its quickness, the Hoosiers were dominant on the boards, outrebounding Nebraska 54-31. Indiana scored 26 second-chance points.
