Indiana finished off its two-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas with success, beating Serbian club team BC Mega 64-53 on Sunday at the Atlantis Resort in Nassau.
Once again, defense carried the day for the Hoosiers, as IU held Mega to just 32.1% shooting from the floor and 27.6% shooting from 3-point range.
IU swept the two-game series in its international trip after beating BC Mega 79-66 on Friday night.
“It was two months of hard work with these young men, so I’m proud of them,” IU coach Mike Woodson told reporters following the game. “To have a game the other night and bounce back and start the way they started was kind of nice to see. They were all pumped and ready to play.”
Starting point guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 13 points and seven assists, with forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Race Thompson (10 points, 13 rebounds) both posting double doubles.
Freshman guard Tamar Bates scored nine points off the bench, and sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo provided another solid outing with seven points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot.
Indiana led 37-30 at halftime and maintained the lead the rest of the way despite shooting just 34.8% from the field and 30% (6-of-20) from 3-point range. Johnson and senior point guard Rob Phinisee were steady with their decision making throughout the game, combining for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 13-1.
“I’m going to need Xavier,” Woodson said. “We brought him here because he was a starting point guard at Pitt and played well there for that ballclub. That’s the beauty about being a point guard. You’ve got to learn how to run a team. There’s a lot that’s expected of you as a point guard. I’m leaning on him because he’s got to get the ball where it’s supposed to go, and he still has to defend and do all the things I’m asking him to do.”
IU went with the same starting lineup for both games, with Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Miller Kopp in the frontcourt and Johnson and Parker Stewart in the backcourt. Kopp suffered an ankle injury three minutes into the first half and was held out the rest of the game.
“He’ll be alright,” Woodson said.
Center Michael Durr, forward Logan Duncomb and guard Anthony Leal also were held out for the second straight game with injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.