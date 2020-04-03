BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana junior swimmer Bruno Blaskovic took a circuitous route back to his native Croatia.
After IU’s swim season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Blaskovic still needed to find a place to train for the 2020 Olympics, which hadn’t been postponed yet. Europe also was on lockdown at the time due to the virus, so Blaskovic flew to Brazil with close friend and fellow IU junior swimmer Gabriel Fantoni to train in Rio de Janeiro.
“They self-quarantined us for about seven, eight days. After four or five days they closed all the pools in Brazil, too, so I was basically stuck in a foreign country away from home, away from even my apartment in the U.S.,” Blaskovic said.
Eventually, Blaskovic made it back to his home country, where he remains on quarantine until Saturday. He was looking forward to getting ready for trials and representing Croatia in freestyle and/or butterfly in the 2020 games. Instead, like elite swimmers throughout the world, there will be months of waiting followed by intense training to prepare for the rescheduled games in Tokyo in July of 2021.
Blaskovic agreed with the decision to move the games back a year, given the fact not all elite swimmers had the same access to pools.
“In one way I was happy, and in another way I had different friends, many friends that were on the karate and boxing (teams) that recently won their events, won their weight. They basically got their tickets for the Olympics to find out two days later that they are not going to go,” Blaskovic said. “They are going to fight a year after that once again.”
IU swim coach Ray Looze said while most elite swimmers are in a holding pattern right now with training intensity, he’s taken steps to make sure they are ready for whenever pools re-open.
“We’re just trying to keep people as fit as we can now, and then once we can get back in, you build them up and really have a sustained period of training going into the trials,” Looze said. “I anticipate the trials will be right about the same place they were because the Olympics are only a day off, but, I mean, if this were a normal, you know, time period where you were a little more than a year out of the Olympics you would be training very intensely right now as an Olympic potential athlete or medalist. So we’ve got to keep that in mind.”
Blaskovic is running and biking, and Looze said IU is formulating workout plans athletes can follow through Zoom.
“We’ve got a lot of kids cycling,” Looze said. “I think it’s good to exercise. I’m going out walking with my wife every day, and I can’t believe the number of people you see out exercising, and I’ve always been a firm believer of if you’re in shape and exercising, you are doing the best thing for your immune system possible. That’s kind of where we’re at today.”
Looze said former IU swimmer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King took last week off and returned to her native Evansville but found a private pool to work out at this week.
“She’s doing Cross Fit three times a week, four times a week in private pool, which is a lot less than she would normally do, but it’s still more than 99 percent of people are doing,” Looze said. “People that are world-record holders or are multiple Olympic gold medalists like Lilly, their degree of dedication and sacrifices is about as high as you can be, and we’re just making sure we’re safe in how we’re going about that.”
Blaskovic was enjoying a breakout junior season in which he earned Big Ten swimmer of the championships. At the Big Ten Championships in Bloomington, Blaskovic won titles in the 50 freestyle (18.97 seconds) and 100 freestyle (41.88), while finishing second in the 100 butterfly (45.44).
“Bruno was going to be one of the best swimmers in the NCAA this year, and it’s a shame we couldn’t show that to the rest of the world,” Looze said. “I think Bruno is going to be, he’s going to have a shot making the (NCAA) A Final, and, you know, maybe this extra year for these younger guys and girls is not necessarily a bad thing because it just gives them another year to close the gap on the more established people.”
Blaskovic credited his strong junior year to more discipline in training, getting proper rest and a varied workout routine that included hot yoga.
“It was more centered and focused than the previous years, and then it obviously reflected the results,” Blaskovic said. “The hard work was still there. The coaches were great as always. So I think it was just proof that if I put myself together, things can get done.”
LOOZE STAYING AT IU
On a teleconference Friday, Looze was asked if he had interest in interviewing at his alma mater, USC, where there is a current opening.
Looze said he’s staying at IU, where in 18 years he’s coached several Olympians and won Big Ten coach of the year honors 11 times.
“I’m excited about where we’re going as a program,” Looze said. “We’ve got a new athletic director coming in kind of middle of the summer, Scott Dolson, who I’ve known for all 18 years here, so I feel really good about our future and where we’re at. I mean, it’s one of the best programs in the country presently, and I’ve got unfinished business here, you know. I think the institution and the kids and the coaches, we’d really like to bring that national title back, so I’ll be staying here.”
A Stockton, Calif., native, Looze was a four-time All-American swimmer at USC from 1986-90, finishing as high as second in the 400 individual medley in the 1990 NCAA Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.