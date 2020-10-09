BLOOMINGTON – Seven months ago, Peyton Hendershot’s football career at Indiana was cast in doubt after he was arrested on four charges, including misdemeanor domestic battery, in a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend at her apartment.
But after pleading guilty to one count of criminal trespass last June and appearing before an IU committee related to the incident, Hendershot, a third-team All-Big Ten tight end last season, is back playing for the Hoosiers.
On Friday, in Hendershot’s first comments since the arrest, he expressed contrition for the incident and vowed to learn from it.
“I made a huge mistake, and I’m sorry to all the people that were involved, everybody I let down,” Hendershot said. “Just feel horrible and so remorseful for it because there are so many people who have helped me get to where I am in my life, and I feel like that was a letdown to all of them because they all believed in me.”
As part of Hendershot’s plea deal last June, charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion were dropped. Hendershot was sentenced to one year’s probation and required to take part in a batterers treatment program and undergo a mental health evaluation.
“I’ve had to take classes every week,” Hendershot said. “I’ve learned a lot from that. I’m responsible for everything in my life.”
In addition to the legal process, Hendershot appeared before an IU committee that reviewed the case before being reinstated to the Hoosiers fully in July.
Indiana football coach Tom Allen told CNHI he didn’t feel any additional discipline for Hendershot, such as being suspended for a game or games during the 2020 season, was warranted.
“He’s handled it in the appropriate way,” Allen said. “We went through the whole legal process, and the school has their own evaluation of this, with our committees at the school, and the committee evaluated it, like they always do, and we were all in agreement that the punishment is appropriate for what the situation demanded. …
“I feel like that he’s had good growth opportunity because of this, and I feel very confident with where we’re at with it.”
Some schools, and conferences, have taken harder stances with players involved in domestic violence incidents. In 2014, Georgia dismissed a highly regarded defensive tackle, Jonathan Taylor, after he was arrested on aggravated assault/family violence charges involving a girlfriend. Taylor transferred to Alabama, and after he was booted from the Crimson Tide following a second domestic violence arrest, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2015 prohibiting schools from accepting transfers from players with a history of domestic violence on their records.
According to a 2018 Indiana Public Radio Report, 42% of women from within the state say they have experienced some form of domestic violence within their lifetime.
Indiana tight ends coach Kevin Wright said he’s noticed honest remorse from Hendershot regarding the incident in his actions since last February.
“When things happen off the field, either they’re a pattern of things that have happened previously or it’s a one-time deal,” Wright said. “I think for him, in his situation, it wasn’t something that had been a repetitive pattern. So it happened. We moved on from it. We talked a lot. I think the biggest thing he did was he took it very seriously, on the fact that he wanted to improve, not just as a football player but as a young man, and I think he’s done every single thing that he could possibly do given the situation that he was put in to try to improve as a young man.”
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Hendershot set IU records for receptions (52) and receiving yards (622) last season. He expects to be used similarly in new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan’s scheme this season as a pass-catch threat.
“It’s going to be sort of the same offense,” Hendershot said. “Coach Sheridan this year will use us a little more in-line blocking, which I think that will help us.”
Hendershot, who underwent offseason surgeries while dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries, admitted he considered opting out of playing the 2020 season last August. But the extra month has given his body more time to heal.
“He’s in the best shape of his life from a physical standpoint,” Wright said. “I think, right now, he’s working on every aspect. He’s got to get a little bit better in every aspect from run blocking to pass pro(tection).”
Mostly, Hendershot said he’s happy to be playing football again.
“After that bowl game when I broke, like, the record to have the most receptions and yards, I was at the highest point of my life, and within two months, I was at the lowest point of my life,” Hendershot said. “It was just crazy how, like, life can hit you. I saw basically my life and my career and my future flash in front of me, and so I’ve never wanted to be in that position again. So I’ve worked consciously every day to better myself as a man and a human being.”
EXTRA POINTS
Wright said grad transfer tight end Khameron Taylor is dealing with some injury issues in camp, but the assistant coach is hopeful to get the 6-4, 265-pound Alachua, Florida, native back on the field soon.
“He’s a big body, and when he lines up out there, it's almost like at times he’s an extra offensive tackle in an 80 jersey,” Wright said. “So I know what he brings to the table.”
