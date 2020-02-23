BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot was arrested on four charges Saturday night, including misdemeanor domestic battery and felony residential entry.
According to a Bloomington Police Report, Hendershot, a former Tri-West standout from North Salem, also was booked on charges of criminal mischief and criminal conversion, both misdemeanors.
Hendershot was booked into Monroe County Jail on Saturday night, with bond set at $2,000.
IU’s athletic department released a statement Sunday saying it was aware of the charges against Hendershot.
“IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes and take further action as the evolving situation warrants,” the statement read.
Hendershot enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Hoosiers, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. He set an IU receiving record for tight ends last season with 52 catches for 622 yards and four TDs.
Earlier this month, IU coach Tom Allen said Hendershot was going to sit out spring drills to rehabilitate an undisclosed injury.
