BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen said junior tight end Peyton Hendershot is back fully with the Hoosiers after completing team discipline, legal and student conduct obligations.
Hendershot pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass after being arrested in February during a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend. Charges of misdemeanor domestic battery, misdemeanor criminal conversion and misdemeanor criminal mischief were dropped by prosecutors.
Hendershot will be eligible to play in IU’s season opener and is not expected to face any game suspensions for the incident.
“He has completed his team-sanctioned discipline,” Allen said. “He has completed the conduct process that we went through for the student conduct as a student athlete at Indiana University. He’s closed his matter with the judicial system, and we have a campus committee that determines if the student-athlete is reinstated to a team and able to be cleared, and that is the case.
“He is completely cleared and back with the team now fully as he’s completed all the different things he was asked to do.”
According to a Bloomington Police report, Hendershot entered the apartment of an ex-girlfriend without her permission after sending her several angry texts and accusing her of infidelity. The victim said Hendershot grabbed her cell phone from her and, as she tried to get it back, grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against a wall.
Hendershot is coming off a season in which he earned All-Big Ten third-team honors, setting an IU receiving record for tight ends last season with 52 catches for 622 yards and four TDs.
