BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Wednesday that tight end Peyton Hendershot is back with the team on a modified basis.
Allen suspended Hendershot from the program indefinitely in late February after being arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident. With all team activities shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Allen said Hendershot has taken part in a select group of team meetings via Zoom as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury.
“Once we got in this mode, (he) has been involved with some position meetings and team meetings. So we brought him back (in) a modified way back to our team,” Allen said. “He’s been involved with that, and so we continue to monitor the situation as we work through some things that we don’t have any control over.
“He is, at this point, being brought back in a modified way with the team, and (we're) being able to be a part of him helping to get his rehab in and getting his body right moving forward. (It's) definitely progress, but we’ll continue to work through the process with that.”
Hendershot faces four misdemeanor charges – domestic battery, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and criminal conversion. According to a Bloomington Police Report, Hendershot entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment without permission and during an argument took her cell phone without permission, grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against a wall.
The case, according to Monroe County court records, is still pending. A felony charge of residential entry was reduced to criminal trespass shortly after the arrest.
A rising junior, Hendershot set an IU record for receiving yards for a tight end in 2019, finishing the year with 52 catches for 622 yards and four touchdowns to earn All-Big Ten third team honors from the media and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.