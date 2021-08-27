BLOOMINGTON -- After a record-setting sophomore season in 2019, Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot admitted he didn’t play up to his standards in 2020.
But with a full offseason in the weight room and a summer spent getting on the same page with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Hendershot is eager to show he can be counted on for big catches in IU’s offense.
“I feel probably the best I’ve ever felt my entire life,” Hendershot said. “My speed, my strength, everything.”
Hendershot credited an offseason working with IU strength coach Aaron Wellman for his physical transformation. After playing at 265 pounds as a sophomore and 240 pounds last season, Hendershot entered fall camp at 252 pounds.
“For a long time, I was really trying to figure out a good weight for me, a perfect weight,” Hendershot said. “It’s a really good weight for me, especially for running routes.”
IU tight ends coach Kevin Wright expects the increased strength this season to show up in Hendershot’s ability to block in the run game as well.
“He’s always been able to catch the football,” Wright said. “He’s always had good ball skills. But I think that what you will see is one of the better blocking tight ends in the Big Ten, and I think that’s just a byproduct of all the work he’s put in in the offseason. He’s just one of the strongest guys on our team in general. So good ball skills, he’s stronger, he’s more physical and just he’s played like a veteran throughout camp.”
Hendershot still finished with 23 catches for 151 yards and four TDs last season, including a two-TD game against Rutgers, to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors. But Hendershot had a few drops in the fourth quarter of games last season, including one against Penn State and another against Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.
For Hendershot, it was hard to find a rhythm in 2020 due to an offseason that was interrupted by shoulder and ankle surgeries, a suspension following a domestic violence arrest and COVID-19 stoppages.
“Not practicing your technique and all that stuff, you get really sloppy,” Hendershot said.
Hendershot made sure to take part in summer throwing sessions with Penix to develop more of a rapport with IU’s starting quarterback. Hendershot set school records for tight ends with 52 catches for 622 yards and four TDs in 2019, with some throws coming from Penix and others from departed quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
“Last year, you could tell that me and Mike just weren’t on the same page,” Hendershot said. “We didn’t get the whole spring or winter to throw balls at all, so we kind of made a big emphasis on that this offseason.”
The results, Hendershot said, have shown in fall camp.
“We just are vibing this year together,” Hendershot said. “There are times when the play gets busted, and somehow me and him are on the same page and he finds me after the play is already broken or busted, so it’s a really good feeling. I have a feeling we’ve got a good chemistry coming into this year.”
EXTRA POINTS
Wright said Hendershot, senior Matt Bjorson and sophomore A.J. Barner are the three tight ends that have been the most consistent in spring and fall camp.
Freshman tight end Aaron Steinfeldt has shown promise, along with James Bomba, a transfer from Miami (Ohio).
Khameron Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 261-pound transfer from South Alabama, also could be used in some goal line situations.
“We’ve just got to get him healthy” Wright said. “That’s kind of been the things he’s dealt with since he’s been here, just not being 100%. He’s a big body. He’s played a lot of football. He started at South Alabama, so he definitely can be a guy that comes in when we go into two tight end sets, three tight end sets, short yardage, goal line. He’s got really good feet for a big guy. He knows how to use his hands as well.”
