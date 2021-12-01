BLOOMINGTON – Indiana senior tight end Peyton Hendershot was named third-team All-Big Ten on Wednesday.
Hendershot led the Hoosiers in receiving yards (543) and receiving TDs (four) this season, while being tied for the team-lead with 46 catches.
A North Salem native and former Tri-West standout, Hendershot is IU's career tight ends leader with 136 receptions and 1,479 yards. He ranks second with 14 touchdowns.
IU senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and offensive lineman Matthew Bedford were honorable mention All-Big Ten selections. Fryfogle finished with 46 catches for 512 yards and one TD this season. Bedford started at three different positions and played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers – eight at right guard, three at left guard and one at left tackle.
